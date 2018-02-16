n celebration of an entire month dedicated to our hard-working beef farmers and loyal beef eaters, the Wisconsin Beef Council will be hosting a 5K/10K fun run/walk. (Photo: WI Beef Council)

MADISON - May is Beef Month, Wisconsin! In celebration of an entire month dedicated to our hard-working beef farmers and loyal beef eaters, the Wisconsin Beef Council will be hosting a 5K/10K fun run/walk.

Get ready to “moove” it on the Cattle Drive set for on May 20th, 2018 on the Great Sauk State Trail in Prairie du Sac, WI.

Participants will complete the “there and back” flat and paved course along the scenic Wisconsin River. Upon completion of the race, participants will receive a free T-shirt, be entered to win a drawing of beef gift certificates and will be invited to the Blue Spoon Café located on Water Street for a “Build Your Own” burger bar and beverages.

Registration for the event is $20.00 and same-day registration will be $25.00. All proceeds will be donated to the River Food Pantry of Madison to help those in need. To register for the event, visit http://www.beeftips.com/nutrition.

