The World Dairy Expo returns to Madison Oct. 2-6, 2018. (Photo: World Dairy Expo)

MADISON - World Dairy Expo announced the recipients of the 2018 Expo Recognition Awards to be formally presented at the 52nd annual event in October. The honorees were nominated and selected by their peers for their contributions and excellence in the dairy industry and their community.

2018 honorees

Dairy Woman of the Year -Jeanette Sheehan, Sheeknoll Farms, Rochester, Minn.

Dairyman of the Year - Pete Kappelman, Meadow Brook Dairy Farms, LLC, Two Rivers, Wis.

Industry Person of the Year - Dr. Dan Hornickel and Dr. Chris Keim, Sunshine Genetics, Inc., Whitewater, Wis.

International Person of the Year - Alastair Pearson, World Wide Sires China Co. Ltd, Beijing, China.

These dairy leaders will be recognized at World Dairy Expo’s Dinner with the Stars, Oct. 3, 2018, in the Exhibition Hall at the Alliant Energy Center. Banquet tickets are available by contacting the WDE office at 608-224-6455 or wde@wdexpo.com.

