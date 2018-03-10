The UW-River Falls IHSA Western Show Team was named Zone 7, Region 3 team champions for the Intercollegiate Horse Show Association. Pictured are (front) coach Janie Huot. (back, from left) Jackie Bucher-Thayer, Kendyl Bennett, Kaycee Hatch, Erica Kolstad, Co-Captain Autumn Kappers, Co-Captain Danielle Paulson, Sydni Loose, Jessica Oldroyd, Rachel Shamro, Jennifer Lorenz, and Sammy Abrahamson. (Photo: Submitted)

Finishing 48 points in the lead after the final regular season show on Feb. 17, the University of Wisconsin-River Falls IHSA (Intercollegiate Horse Show Association) Western Show Team was named 2017-18 Zone 7 Region 3 Team Champions.

The UW-River Falls team competed against eight other teams from the Midwest over the course of the 2017-18 season.

As team champions, one rider from each level will go on to compete in the semi-final competition in New York March 17 - 18. Individuals who were grand champion or reserve champion riders in their division will also advance.

Students and categories representing UW-River Falls at the semi-finals are:

Open Reining – Danielle Paulson (animal science major from Pine Island, Minn.)

Open Horsemanship – Autumn Kappers (animal science major from Spring Valley, Minn.), Danielle Paulson (animal science major from Pine Island, Minn.)

Advanced Horsemanship – Jackie Bucher-Thayer (agricultural business major from Ridgeland), Jennifer Lorenz (agricultural business major from Onalaska), Rachel Shamro (agricultural business major from Hayward)

Novice Horsemanship – Sydni Loose (animal science major from Cedar Grove), Kaycee Hatch (animal science major from Racine)

Intermediate Horsemanship – Kendyl Bennett (accounting major from Preston, Minn.), Erica Kolstad (animal science major from Elk River, Minn.

Beginner Horsemanship – Sammy Abrahamson (agricultural education major from Minneapolis), Jessica Oldroyd (psychology major from River Falls)

The semi-finals in New York are one of three semi-final competitions going on around the country. The top three overall placing teams and the top first through fourth placing individuals at semi-finals will advance to the IHSA national championship in Harrisburg, Penn., May 5-6.

Danielle Paulson, the AQHA Cup Champion (high point rider) for 2017-18, accumulated 100 points in open reining and open horsemanship so she advances directly to nationals.

For more information, email Coach Janie Huot at janie.huot@uwrf.edu or call 715-425-3523.

