William Boehm (Photo: Submitted)

RIVER FALLS - The annual Nilsestuen Legacy Event at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls will address “Honesty and Integrity in a Career … Does It Matter?” at 2 p.m., on Thursday, March 22, in the Kinnickinnic Theater in the University Center. The event is free and open to the public.

The address is presented by William (Bill) Boehm, retired senior vice president and officer of The Kroger Companies, one of the world’s largest retail companies with annual sales exceeding $100 billion.

Boehm retired in 2008 as president of Kroger Manufacturing, a division which includes 36 food processing plants operated by 8,000 associates and sales exceeding $5 billion. Since his retirement, Boehm has become a valued consultant to the food and agricultural industry.

In addition to serving on three corporate boards, Boehm is also a member of the Farm Foundation’s Roundtable and board member at The American Farmland Trust where he serves on the executive committee.

Boehm was born in 1947 and grew up on a small dairy farm in central Wisconsin. He graduated with honors from UW-River Falls in 1970. He received his M.S. in 1972 and his Ph.D. in 1974 from Purdue University majoring in agricultural economics. He received the Outstanding Alumni Award from Purdue University College of Agriculture in 1999. He was named Outstanding Alumni by UW-River Falls in 2006 and received the Honorary Doctor of Agriculture degree from Purdue University in 2007.

For more information, call Agricultural Economics Assistant Professor James White at 715-425-3298.

Read or Share this story: http://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2018/03/10/uw-river-falls-host-2018-nilsestuen-legacy-event/413369002/