UW-Extension (Photo: UWEX)

KELLY LAKE - Although a fairly straightforward thought, the actual process of managing a profitable farm entails many different decision making steps.

UW-Extension of Oconto, Marinette, and Shawano Counties are sponsoring an event that is designed to help producers as they make some of these important decisions. A farming for profit farm management workshop is being held from 9:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., April 4, at Romy’s Holiday Inn at Kelly Lake.

Many farms are facing distinct financial challenges as we approach the 2018 planting season. Understanding more about these challenges will be the focus of one part of the day’s discussion, led by Dan Kaufman, Financial Services Officer with Greenstone Farm Credit Services. Specifically, he will focus on if your concerns the result of short or long-term issues, and how does that affect your decision making?

Another key aspect of farm management in the current environment is choosing the right farm business entity. This concept will be the focus of a presentation shared by Troy Schneider, partner with Twohig Reitbrock Schneider Halbach Law Offices. Schneider and Kaufman will also be part of a Question and Answer session, allowing attendees to ask more specific questions or ones that are in other topic arenas.

UW-Extension Agriculture Agents Sarah Mills-Lloyd and Scott Reuss will also be leading discussions at this event. Mills-Lloyd will be helping “Find the Balance” in regards to calf health and calf production costs, while Reuss will be reviewing how to maximize return on investment within crop production inputs. They will also work through operating agreement generation issues, as farms may work through issues such as multiple generations; adapting the family to a business model; and many other potential points of contention.

There is a $25 per person registration fee, which includes lunch and all program materials. Interested producers can find the registration form on all three county offices’ web pages, or contact Reuss at 715-732-7510, or e-mail to scott.reuss@ces.uwex.edu Pre-registration is required, preferably by Friday, March 30.

Please call Sarah or Arvilla at the Oconto UW-Extension office, 920-834-6845, to request any type of accommodation or assistance that you may require to attend this event. All requests will be kept confidential.

Read or Share this story: http://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2018/03/10/uw-extension-offers-farming-profit-workshop/412430002/