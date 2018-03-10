A series of free workshops offered by the Wisconsin Farmers Union will look at how grazingcan help farmers reduce input costs and increase profitability. (Photo: Submitted)

CHIPPEWA FALLS – Dairy farmers are experiencing lean times with some of the tightest profit margins they have experienced in decades. A series of free workshops coming up around the state will look at how grazing can help dairy farmers reduce input costs and increase profitability.

Attendees will have a chance to consider if grazing would be a good fit for their farm and hear from other farmers who have found successful strategies.

The events will be:

Juneau: March 20, Dodge Cty. Administration Building, 127 East Oak St., Juneau

Whitewater : March 21, 841 Brewhouse, 841 East Milwaukee St., Whitewater

Mineral Point: April 6, Quality Inn, 1345 Business Park Rd., Mineral Point

Chilton: April 10, Calumet County Courthouse, 206 Court St., Chilton

Baldwin: April 23, Ag Services Building, 1960 8th Ave., Baldwin

Abbotsford: May 7, Abbotsford City Hall, 203 N. First St., Abbotsford

These regional workshops are being organized by Wisconsin Farmers Union in partnership with Glacierland RC&D, River Country RC&D, Southwest Badger RC&D and Grassworks.

The sessions are targeted at both farmers who are not presently using managed grazing and current dairy grazers who want to improve their management skills and share ideas.

Each meeting will also have a separate track for area farm agency and conservation staff to learn effective ways to promote grazing to farmers. This portion of the programing is funded by GrassWorks with support from a North Central Region Sustainable Agriculture Research and Education grant. Participants from both workshops will join in a panel discussion with local dairy graziers to close the day.

Registration is at 10 a.m. for those attending the agency/staff track or 10:30 a.m. for the farmer track. The day includes lunch and will wrap up at 2:30 p.m.

Please RSVP at least one week in advance by calling the WFU State Office at 715-723-5561 or register via the corresponding event at wisconsinfarmersunion.com/upcoming-events.

Featured presenters will include Bill Kolodziej, Marathon County Grazing Specialist; Paul Dietmann, Compeer Financial Senior Lending Officer; Serge Koenig, Sauk County Soil Conservation Technician; and Gene Schriefer, Iowa County Agriculture Agent.

WFU and the partner RC&Ds will also be joining forces to host pasture walks around the state this summer, which will be geared at farmers and groups interested in watershed conservation.

Learn more at wisconsinfarmersunion.com.

