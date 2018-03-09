Compeer Financial (Photo: Compeer Financial)

SUN PRAIRIE – Compeer Financial will host a series of women's seminars, set for March 19 - 23 in Wisconsin.

The seminars, to be held in communities throughout Compeer Financial's territory, are designed to promote education and success through the positions held by women in agriculture.

This year’s featured speakers are Mark Gold and Paul Wesselmann, experts at coaching farmers and business owners daily. They will provide the insights needed to improve communication and leadership skills to become your best self at home and on the farm.

The events aim to provide female farmers the opportunity to reinvest in themselves by learning and networking with other ag women, say Compeer Financial representatives.

Wisconsin seminar dates

Monday, March 19 – Delavan; Lake Lawn Resort, 2400 E Geneva St, Delavan.

Wednesday, March 21 – Fond du Lac Holiday Inn, 625 Rolling Meadows Dr, Fond du Lac.

Thursday, March 22 – Eau Claire, Florian Gardens, 2340 Lorch Ave, Eau Claire.

Friday, March 23 – Wisconsin Dells, Wintergreen Resort, 60 Gasser Rd, Wisconsin Dells.

Please register in advance of the seminar you plan to attend by calling (844) 426-6733 or by visiting Compeer.com/Womens-Seminar.

For more information and to register, please visit Compeer.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2018/03/09/compeer-financial-host-womens-seminars/411797002/