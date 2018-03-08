Calendar of events (Photo: File)

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

March

10th Annual Arlington Sheep Day; March 10, public events facility UW-Madison Arlington Research Station , Arlington. Visit www.wisbc.com or wisbc@centurytel.net for more info.

Hands-on pruning workshop; 9 a.m. - noon, March 10, Wanaki Golf Course, N50 W20830 Lisbon Rd., Menomonee Falls. Registration required. Cost $45 for general public, $25 for UW-Extension master gardener volunteers. For more information, see waukeshacounty.gov/UWEX/HORT/EP/.

New Holstein FFA Alumni Farm Toy and Craft Show; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., March 11, New Holstein High School, 1715 Plymouth St., New Holstein. $3 per person, children 8 and under free. For more information contact John Bertram at 920-795-4776.

West Central Coulee Graziers kickoff meeting; 1 - 3:30 p.m., March 14, Ettrick Town Hall, 22734 West Ave., Ettrick. For more information contact UW Extension offices in Jackson or Trempealeau Counties.

PDPW 2018 Business Conference; March 14-15, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. Conference details and registration information is available at www.pdpw.org or contact PDPW at 1-800-947-7379.

Central Wisconsin Forage Council Spring Forage Day; 10 a.m., March 15, Malm's Rolling Acres, W4234 153 Road, Loyal. Cost $5. Pre-registration required by contacting the Clark County UW-Extension at 715-743-5121 by March 9.

Fresh Market Growers workshop - food safety modernization; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., March 16, Jackson Electric Cooperative community room N6868 County Road F, Black River Falls. Cost $10. Registration appreciated. For more information contact the Jackson County UW-Extension 715-284-4257.

Midwest School for Beginning Apple Growers; March 16-18 on the UW-Madison campus. Open to the public. Registration for the program costs $350. For more information, contact John Hendrickson at (608) 265-3704 or jhendric@wisc.edu, or visit tinyurl.com/y7loywqo.

WMSPA Tree Tapping; March 17, 990 7 1/2 Ave., Barron. Free event. For more information go to www.wismaple.org or contact Theresa Baroun at 920-680-9320

Wisconsin Dairy and Beef Well-being conference; March 20-21, Tundra Lodge Conference Center, 865 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay. Registration deadline - March 9, $20 late fee if after deadline. Cost - one day $50, $75 for both days. For more info visit fyi.uwex.edu/animalhusbandryconference/.

Hands-on pruning workshop; 9 a.m. - noon, March 23, UW-Waukesha, room C101 commons building, 1500 N. University Dr., Waukesha. Registration required. Cost $45 for general public, $25 for UW-Extension master gardener volunteers. For more information, see waukeshacounty.gov/UWEX/HORT/EP/.

Dodge County Community Trivia Night; 7 p.m., March 24, Dodgeland High School, Juneau. For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit the Dodge County UW-Extension website at dodge.uwex.edu/ or on Facebook.

Spring garden conference 2018; 9:30 a.m., March 24, Clark County Courthouse auditorium, 517 Court St., Neillsville. Free event hosted by Clark County Master Gardener volunteers.

Wisconsin Public Service farm show; March 27-29, EAA Grounds, Oshkosh. For more information visit accel.wisconsinpublicservice.com/business/show.aspx.

April

Master Gardener volunteer training; 6 - 9 p.m. each Tuesday April 3 through June 19, Spooner Agricultural Research Station. Orientation session from 9 a.m. - noon, March 17. Cost is $125 or $200 for two people. Registration deadline March 2. For more information and an application, visit northcountrymgv.org/training.html or contact Kevin Schoessow at 715-635-3506, toll free 800-528-1914, or by e-mail at kevin.schoessow@ces.uwex.edu.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau New Member Engagement Conference, April 5-6, 2018, Holiday Inn Convention Center, Stevens Point. Registration information, hotel accommodations and a preview of the sessions are available at wfbf.com/programsevents/event-registration.

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

Weed workshop: Identifying Invasive Plants and Restoring with Natives; 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., April 14, Belmont Community Building, 222 S. Mound Ave., Belmont. RSVP by April 9 to Jeff Jackson at Jeff.Jackson@SWBadger.org.

Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest; April 28-29, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend. For more info visit www.wisconsinalpacafiberfest.com/.

May

Cattle Drive 5K and 10K; May 20. Registration $20, same-day registration $25. To register visit http://www.beeftips.com/nutrition.

June

Wisconsin FFA Convention; June 11-14, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. For more info visit http://www.wisconsinffa.org/.

Trees for Tomorrow Natural Resource careers workshop; June 17-22, Eagle River. Cost $200 per student. Participation limited to 30. Applications due April 14. For more info visit TreesForTomorrow.com or call Vern Gentele at 715-479-6456.

Interstate Livestock Show; June 22-23, St. Croix Falls. Show camp and dinner on Friday, 3 - 8 pm. Breeding sheep/market lamb shows on Saturday. Contact: Debbie Petzel at dspetzel@gmail.com 612-578-1528.

July

Trees for Tomorrow Forest Fest; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., July 28, Eagle River. For more information or to register visit www.treesfortomorrow.com or contact Robin Ginner at 715-479-6456 or rginner@treesfortomorrow.com

August

Dodge County Antique Power Show; Aug. 3-5, County B, west of Burnett. Cost $7 for those over the age of 12. Camping cost is $20.





