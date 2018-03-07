LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Two years after a Wisconsin cheese captured top honors, the World Championship Cheese Contest is back for another round.

Organizers say they have a record 3,402 entries for the event that started Tuesday in Madison. That's up 15 percent from 2016.

Fifty-five judges will sniff, taste and inspect 121 classes of dairy products, with entries from 26 nations. Winners are to be announced Thursday night.

World Championship Cheese Contest in Madison, WI
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Christophe Megevand, of Schuman Cheese, New Jersey,
Christophe Megevand, of Schuman Cheese, New Jersey, judges the Rhined Swiss Style Cheese category in the opening day of the World Championship Cheese Contest at the Monona Terrace in Madison, Wis.  Steve Apps/AP
Fullscreen
Mucio Furtado, of DuPont Nutrition and Health, Sao
Mucio Furtado, of DuPont Nutrition and Health, Sao Paulo, Brazil, judges the Rhined Swiss Style Cheese category in the opening day of the World Championship Cheese Contest at the Monona Terrace in Madison, Wis.  Steve Apps/AP
Fullscreen
Judges smell, taste and inspect 121 classes of dairy
Judges smell, taste and inspect 121 classes of dairy products during the World Championship Cheese Contest, Tuesday, March 6, 2018, in Madison, Wis  Carrie Antlfinger/AP
Fullscreen
Judges Lars Johannes Nielsen and Kerry Kaylegian inspect
Judges Lars Johannes Nielsen and Kerry Kaylegian inspect a cheddar, aged one to two years, during the World Championship Cheese Contest.  Carrie Antlfinger/AP
Fullscreen
Volunteer Steve Stettler puts down a half of a swiss
Volunteer Steve Stettler puts down a half of a swiss round after cutting it open during the World Championship Cheese Contest.  Carrie Antlfinger/AP
Fullscreen
Volunteer Gordy Bergemann opens a round of swiss cheese
Volunteer Gordy Bergemann opens a round of swiss cheese during the World Championship Cheese Contest.  Carrie Antlfinger/ AP
Fullscreen

Like this topic? You may also like these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

    Two years ago a smear-ripened hard cheese called Grand Cru Surchoix made by Fitchburg, Wisconsin-based Emmi Roth USA won the biennial contest. The cheese is made in Monroe, Wisconsin. The company is a subsidiary of Switzerland-based Emmi Group.

    Top Headlines from Wisconsin Farmer:

    Foremost Farms USA to sell Pharmaceutical Lactose business to Kerry

    Risk-aware agribusiness financing—in both good and bad years

    Dairy change: sometimes unplanned

     

    Read or Share this story: http://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2018/03/07/center-cheese-universe-returns-wisconsin/402294002/