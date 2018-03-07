Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

FRIDAY, MARCH 09

Withee, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combines, Farm Equip, Harvesting, Tillage, Spraying & More for This Machinery Consignment Auction Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

Reeseville, WI.

Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for Details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

Kenyon, MN.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Machinery, Semi Tractors, Pickups & More for This Area Farmer & Lenders Auction. Located on Hwy 56 North. Visit www.maringauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co. Kenyon, MN.

** Cecil, WI.

10:00 AM. 120 Acres w/ buildings, Machinery, Tractors, Boat, Lawn Mowers & More for Muth Farms. Located at N6620 Muth Lane. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC. Marion, WI.

Shullsburg, WI.

10:00 AM. Collectible Farm Toys, Pedal Tractors & More for Steven Kent. Located at St. Matthews Gym, 344 N. Judgement St. visit www.teasdale-gill.com. Sale Conducted by Teasdale-Gill Auction Service LLC. Shullsburg, WI.

Harmon, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Machinery & More for Bob & Mary Coleman. Located at 1324 Bollman Rd. Visit topauctions24-7.com/paspolo. Sale Conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

Fond du Lac, WI.

10:00 AM. Combined Government Administration, Confiscated Vehicles, Trucks, Equipment & More. Located at Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. Visit www.auctionassociatesinc.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Associates Inc, Fond du Lac, WI.

Harvard, IL.

10:00 AM Tractors, Farm Machinery, Livestock Equip, Lawn/Garden, Tools, Collectibles & More for the 15th Annual State Line Auction. Located at 20508 Oak Grove Rd. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auctions, Sharon, WI.

Cascade, IA.

10:30 AM. Machinery, Dozer, Grain Bin, Grain Truck, Farm Tools & More for Joe & Rosie Staner Machinery Auction. Located at 20195 Skahill Rd. Visit auctionzip.com, ID #33411. Sale Conducted by Ivan Kurt Auction Realty,Cascade, IA.

Berlin, WI.

10:00 AM Cabin Fever Reliever. Guns, Sporting Goods, Rec. Vehicles, Only Quality Consignments. Located Inside at R&M Motors, N359 St. Rd 49. Visit www.wisconsintractor.com or Donnie at 920-948-6290 or Pat at 920-229-6023. Sale by WI Tractor, Berlin, WI.

Gillett, WI.

12:00 Noon. 160 Acres of Outstanding Farmland Selling in 3 Parcels for Joe Kershek Estate. Located at 9345 Hwy 22.Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 12

Herscher, IL.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Skidsteers, Farm Equip. & More for the Herscher Area March Consignment Auction. Located on Road 13000. Visit www.tomwitvoetequipment.com. Sale Conducted by Tom Witvoet Auction, Herscher, IL.

Online

Ending March 12 & 13. Vehicles, Trailer, Industrial, Skid Steer, Shop, Recreation, Collectibles, Household & More. Multiple Locations & Neenah, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Nennah, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

Dayton, MN.

10:00 AM. Cattle, Tractors, Farm Equip., Hay & More for This Elk River-Rogers-Dayton, MN Auction. Located at 15521 Dayton River Rd. Visit www.midamericanauctioninc.com. Sale Conducted by Mid-American Auction Co Inc. Dayton, MN.

Mineral Point, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Dozer, Combines, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailer & More for Alan & Marcia Jewell. Located at 2215 Cty. Rd Q. Visit SteffesGroup.com. Sale Conducted by Steffes Group, Inc. Mt. Pleasant, IA.

** Lone Rock, WI.

10:30 AM. Tractors, Skid Steer, Farm Machinery, Trailers, Snowmobile, Tools, & More for Martin Kinyon. Located at 32399 Moss Hollow Dr. Visit www.stadeauctionm.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co. Sharon, WI.

** Thorp, WI.

11:00 AM. Two Complete Herd Dispersals Plus Other Consignments. Taking Additional Consignments on Hay/Straw & Equip. Located at N13653 Cty Rd M. Visit www.equitycoop.com. Sale Conducted by Equity Livestock Thorp, Thorp, WI.

** Fond du Lac, WI.

11:30 AM. 65 Young Fresh Cows Sell For This March Dairy Production Sale. Located at Great Northern Sales Arena. Visit www.greatnorthernsalesarena.com. Sale Conducted by Great Northern Land & Cattle Co. Inc. Fond du Lac, WI.

Seymour, WI.

11:30 AM. Tractors, Skidsteer, Forage Chopper, Discbine, Tandem Axle Gears, Corn Planter & More for VanDeHei Farm. Located at W3480 Tubbs Rd. Sale Conducted Jointly By Forest Junction Consignment Auction & Wiklinson Auction Co.

** Online

Ending 3/13. Steel Shelving, Bolt Bin, Tool Box, Ford Pickup, Boat & Trailer, Trailer Axles, Hyd. Rams & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.

** Online

Ending March 13. Combine/Heads, Tractors, Machinery, Semi Tractors, Trailers & More for Laper Farm Retirement. Located W712 WI-44, Markesan, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

Online

Ending March 13. Trucks, Trailers, Vans, Motorhomes, Industrial, Trucking & More for Gene Frederickson. Open House March 12, 11-2. Located at 4450 Fieldcrest Dr. Kaukauna, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Dairy Auction. 100 Dairy Cows & 35 Holstein Cows are pending. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 165 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle Located a the Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com for Updates. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC, Richland Center, WI.

Online

Ending March 22, 6:00 PM. Retirement Farm Auction: Well Maintained Farm Equip. For Three M Farms. Located at N1159 Cranberry Rd. Adell, WI. Visit luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale Conducted by Luedke Auctions & Appraisals, Plymouth, WI.

** Online

Ending March 14. JD Utility Tractor w/Loader, New Skid Loader Grapple Buckets & Snow Pusher, Material Bucket, Gravity Boxes, Flat Rack, Running Gears & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

Montgomery, MN.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Grain Cart, Sprayer, Tillage Tolls, Day Cab, & More for Legacy Family Farms. Located at Corner of MN St Hwy 13 & 400th St. Visit www.maringauction.com. Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

Orange City, IA.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combines, Farm Equipment, Vehicles & More for Blendl Brothers. Located at 4767 Ibex Ave. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC, Preston, MN.

** Albany, WI.

10:00 AM. 29 Vintage-Collector Tractors, Machinery, Trailers, Toools, Antiques & More For Roger Timpe. Located 2 miles SE of Albany, WI. Visit www.auctionspecialistsmp.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialist Mineral Point, Mineral Point, WI.

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM. Complete Herd Dispersals Plus Other Consignments. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.

** Collins, WI.

11:00 AM 3 Partial Farm Lines & More for the Collins Combo 2018 to be held at the Rockland Town Hall. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Medford, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Forage Equip., Tillage/Planting & More for Allen & Diane Kasparek. Located at N2996 Cty Hwy C. Visit www.christensensales.com. Sale Conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. Abbotsford, WI.

New Paris, IN.

3 Day Sale, March 15-17. 8:30 AM. Collector Tractor, Toy, Literature, Memorabilia & More. Located at 72435 State Rd 15. Visit www.polkauction.com. Sale Conducted by Polk Auction Co. New Paris, IN.

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

** Hastings, MN.

9:30 AM. Tractors, Farm Machinery & More for the Craig Meyer Estate. Located at 12442 70th St. S. Visit www.houghtonauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Houghton's Auction Service, Red Wing, MN.

** LaCrosse, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Skidsteers, Farm Equip., Generator, Feed, Truck, Trailers & More for Jeff & Johanna Berg. Located at W3439 Cty Rd M. Visit www.goldenhillsauction.com. Sale Conducted by Golden Hills Auction, Bangor, WI.

** Marion, WI.

10:30 AM. Machinery, Feed, Cattle & More. Real Estate Sells at Noon For Jason & Deyonne Ullmer. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC. Marion, WI.

** Argyle, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Farm Machinery, Trailer, Tools, Field Chemicals & More for Dan Hanson. Located at 9140 Co. Rd. M. Visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

** Shawano, WI.

11:00 AM. 170 Holstein Cows/Heifers, Farm Machinery, Some Antiques & More for Mark & Kathy Kroenke. Located at N7256 Box Elder Rd. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI

** Jefferson, WI.

12:00 Noon. 92 Red & White and Black & White Holstein Dairy Cows. Located at N3660 State Rd. 89. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auctions, Sharon, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

** Denmark, WI.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Antique Tractors ,Hay/Forge, Farm Machinery, Skid Steers, & More For the Denmark Lions Club Consignment Auction. Located at 6455 Cty BB. Sale Conducted by Bocheck Sales,

** Wautoma, WI.

9:00 AM. Vintage Bicycles, Civil War Era Savage Revolver, Antiques, Toys & More. Located at N2475 13th Gtwy. Visit wyoderauction.com. Sale Conducted by W. Yoder Auction, LLC, Wautoma, WI.

** Lancaster, WI.

9:30 AM. Mowers, Generators, Outdoor Power Equip., UTV's, Trailer, Shop Tools & More For This Spring Lawn & Garden Sale. Visit warco1.com. Sale Conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co., Muscoda, WI.

** Clinton, WI.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Vehicles, Trailers, Machinery, Mowers, ATV & More for Annual Clinton FFA Alumni Auction. Located on Industrial Dr. Visit www.billperkinsauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Perkins Auction. Avalon, WI.

** Cascade, IA.

10:30 AM. Machinery, Hay Equip., Fall Harvest Items, & More for Manternach Farms LTD, Joe-Joann & Cary Manternach. Located at 7951 Richland Rd. Visit auctionzip.com ID# 33411. Sale Conducted by Ivan Kurt Auction & Realty, Cascade, WI.

** Argyle, WI.

10:30 AM. Tractors, Skidloader, Farm Machinery, Trailers, Lawn Mower & More for Leonard & Darrel Kallembach. Located at W8505 Hwy 81. Visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

** Loganville, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Farm Machinery, Combines, Trailers & More for Kruse Acres LLC. Located at S8085 Inland Lane. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers LLC, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Shiocton, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Farm Machinery, Tools & More for Gordy Lorenz. Located at N9423 Navarino Rd. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

Kiel, WI.

4:00 PM Banquet, Raffles and Auction for the 30th WI Coon Hunters Assoc held at Millhome Supper Club. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI..

SUNDAY, MARCH 18

** Lebanon, WI.

9:30 AM. 33rd Annual Lebanon Sportsmen's Club Consignment Auction. Tractors, Farm Machinery, Guns, Collectibles & More. Located at N1782 Hwy. R. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bil Stade Auction Co. Sharon, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 19

** Soldiers Grove, WI.

6:30 PM. Tractors, Machinery, Equipment & More for Engel Bros Vegetable Surplus Equip. Located at 52450 McManus Rd. Visit www.hinesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Hines Auction Service, Ellsworth, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 20

** Brillion, WI.

11:00 AM Herd Dispersal and More for the Adam Schnell Family to be held in Brillion, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Albion, WI.

Noon. 114+/- Acres Sold in 2 Parcels or in it's Entirety. Located on Stoughton Rd. Visit www.badgerstateauction.com. Sale Conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, LLC, Milton, WiI.

Online

Ending March 20. Sell Your Farm Machinery & Heavy Equipment. Multiple Locations. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, Wi.

** Miles, IA.

Tractors, Combines, Skidloaders, Machinery, Trucks & More for Milton Drury Estate. Located at 9107 540th Ave. Visit www.eciauctions.com. Sale Conducted by ECI Auctions, Miles, IA.

** Multiple Online

Auctions Ending March 20. Tractors, Machinery, Trucks, Trailers & More. Please see ad in this weeks WI State Farmer for details. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

** Online

Ending March 20. Vacant Land Offered in 3 Parcels. Located at 29795 Wiedenfeld La. Richland Center, WI. Visit www.juddrealtyllc.com or www.hyactions.com. Sale Conducted by Judd Realty & Hansen & Young

** Online

Ending March 20. Machinery, Tractor, Trailers & More. Open House March 19, 11-2. Located at 28795 Wiedenfeld Lane, Richland Center, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com or www.juddrealtylic.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young & Judd Realty & Auction

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

Online

Ending March 21. Tractors, Tillage, Planting, Hay/Forage & More. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Unified Jones, Watertown, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

** Potter, WI.

10:00 AM No Reserve Public Auction and Open House for Gruett's Inc in Potter, WI. Sale conducted by Gruett's Inc., Potter, WI.

** Potter, WI.

10:30 AM Gruett's Inc Open House & Inventory Reduction Auction to be held in Potter, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

** Multiple Online

Auctions Ending March 22. Tractors, Machinery, Combine, Trucks & More. See auction ad in this week's WI State Farmer for Details. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

A Special Farm Equipment Auction & Event.

Watch for Updates. Sale Conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

** Withee, WI.

Horse Sale. Tack Sells at 8:30 AM. Horses Sell at 10:30 AM. Many Drivers and Drafts Already Consigned. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

Lyndon Station, WI.

Fri., March 23 10:00 AM. Sat. March 24, 9:00 AM. Over 400 Lots of Farm Toys, Pedal Tractors, Antique Tractors & More for 14th Spring Auction Extravaganza. Sale Conducted by Lulich Auction & Realty Inc. Lyndon Station, WI.

Peshtigo, WI.

12:00 Noon. 110 Holstein Cows & Bred Heifers for Jandt Farms. Located at N3439 Jandt Rd. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate Peshtigo, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

Fond du Lac, WI.

9:00 AM. Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Tractors, Shop, Collectibles & More for This Annual Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Visit www.auctionsp.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

** Brillion, WI.

9:00 AM 2018 Forest Junction Spring Vintage/Collector Tractor Auction to be held at C.A. Tesch Equipment, Hwy 10. Sale conducted by Forest Junction Consignment Auction, Brillion, WI.

** Creston, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Machinery, Semi Trailers & More for Davidson Farms. Located at 5931 S. Woodlawn Rd. visit www.bearrows.com. Sale Conducted by Bearrows Real Estate & Auctions, Rochelle, IL.

** Merrill, WI.

11:00 AM. Land Acreage Selling in 12 Parcels, Modern Well-Kept Machinery & More for Terry Gaeu..Located at W4754 Co Rd. Q. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Peshtigo, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Machinery, Grain Truck, Boat Tools & More for Richard & JoAlyce Alley. Located at W4288 Hwy 64. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 26

** Beloit, WI.

11:00 AM. 155 Acres of Farmland for the Carroll Family Trust. Visit www.badgerstateauction.com. Sale Conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, LLC, Milton, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 27

** St. Anne, IL.

8:00 AM. Tractors, Industrial, Machinery, Trucks& More for This Large Farm Machinery Auction. Located at 6997 E. 5000 Rd. Visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. Sale by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.

** Marytown, WI.

10:30 AM Dave's Equipment Spring Consignment and Farm Equipment Auction to be held in Marytown, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

** Lancaster, WI.

10:00 AM. 1,850+/- Acres in Grant County with Buildings & Home. Held at Grant County Fairgrounds, 916 East Elm St. Visit SteffesGroup.com. Sale Conducted by Steffes Group, Inc., Litchfield, MN.

Online

Ending April 10. Wanted: Quality, Gently Used Consignments for This Consignment Auction. Located at 1134 W. Main St., Waupun, WI. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Unified Jones Auctions & Realty, LLC, Waupun, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

Preston, MN

9:30 AM Advertising deadline is March 8. Selling Tractors/Combines/Heads/Planters/Drills/ Tillage Equip. & Much More Located 27741 State Hwy 16. Visit gehlingauction.com Sale Conducted by Gehling Implement & Auction, Preston, MN

Newton, WI.

11:00 AM. Leslie Gannigan & Others, A Super Hay Line-up and More. Sale Conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC, Newton WI.

Online

Ending March 29. Avon & Other Collectibles, Roll Top Desk, Dressers & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

South Wayne, WI.

9:00 AM. Consignments Wanted: Farm/Construction, Recreational, Trucks, Trailers & More for Black Hawk FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. Located at 2445 E. St Hwy 11. Visit www.powersauction.com. Sale by Powers Auction Service, S. Wayne, WI.

** Arena, WI.

10:30 AM Personal Property. 11:30 AM, Real Estate. 67.53 Acres, 4BR, 3BA Ranch Home, Dairy Barn & More for Jerry & Lynette Sazama Estate. Located at 8164 Knight Hollow Rd. Visit www.bm-auction.com. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions., Browntown, WI

THURSDAY, APRIL 05

Davenport, IA.

3 Day Sale. Time to Consign. 400 Tractors, 400 Signs & Farm Relics for the Gone Farmin' Spring Classic Consignment Sale. Located at Mississippi Valley Fair Center. Visit mecum.com. Sale Conducted by Mecum Auctions, Walworth, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 06

Mason, WI.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Machinery Construction Equip., Sporting Goods, Vehicles & More for This Northland Consignment Auction. Located at 63750 US Hwy 63. Sale Conducted by Lulich Auction & Realty Inc. Lyndon Station, WI.

** Reedsville, WI.

10:30 AM. Equity Livestock Reedsville Machinery Consignment Sale. Call Consignments in by March 16 for Advertising. Sale Conducted by Equity Livestock, Reedsville, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 07

Browntown, WI.

9:00 AM. Quality Consignments Wanted: Farm/Construction Equip., Trucks, Trailers, Recreational & More. Located at 101 E Murray St. Visit www.powersauction.com. Sale Conducted by Powers Auction Service, South Wayne, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

Tigerton, WI.

12:00 Noon. 33.7 Acre Farm w/Frontage on Little Wolf River for Goldie Moen-Opperman. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Hazelhurst, IL.

Consignments Wanted for the Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment Auction Located at Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm. Sale Conducted by Public Auction Service Inc., Polo, IL.

** Plymouth, WI.

Wanted: Farm/Construction, Lawn/Garden, Recreational, Tools, Collectibles & More for 19th Annual Spring Consignment Auction, Held at Luedke Farms. Visit www.luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale by Luedke Auctions & Appraisals, Plymouth, WI.

** Rosholt, WI.

Consignments of Farm Machinery, Equipment, Recreational & Construction Wanted for Rosholt Thresherman's Auction. Sale Conducted by Liebe Auction, Weyauwega, WI

** Deerfield, WI.

Wanted Consignments of Tractors, Farm Equipment, Lawn/Garden, Recreational, Tools & More for Annual Nora's Community Auction. Located at 1843 Hwy 12. Visit www.auctionspecialistsstoughton.com. Sale by Auction Specialists Stoughton, WI.

Beaver Dam, WI.

Consignments Wanted: Farm Tractors, Farm Machinery, Industrial Equip. & More. Located at 9663 CTH S. Visit www.colbob.com. Sale Conducted by Bob's Auction Service, Columbus, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 08

Embarrass, WI.

Noon. Furniture, Artwork, Firearms, Crossbow, Knives, Stands, Boats, Motor & More for Allen & Susan List. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

** Berlin, WI.

Consign Now for the 13th Annual Berlin Spring Consignment Auction. Farm, Construction & Motorsports. Hosted By Jeff Toll & Vanda, Visit www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com. Sale Conducted by Don Wagner's Auction Service, Ripon, WI.

** Kenosha, WI.

Now Accepting Consignmnets for Annual Spring Auction. Tractors, Farm/Construction Equip., Tools, Sporting Goods & More. Located at the Kenosha County Fairgrounds. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co. Sharon, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

Milton, WI.

9:00 AM. Consignments Wanted. Tractors, Machinery, Trailers, Hay/Straw & More for this Annual Consignment Sale. Located at 6337 Cty Rd Y. Visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale by George Auction Service & Real Estate Auctions, Evansville, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

Denmark, WI.

11:00 AM Family Farm Equipment Auction to be held in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

** Marion, WI.

9:00 AM. Consignments Wanted For Carley Sales Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Located at Farmers Livestock Exchange. Sale Conducted by Carley Sales, Inc. Marion, WI.

Belvidere, IL.

9:30 AM. Prairie Grange 42nd Annual Consighment Auction. Located at Boone County Fairgrounds, 8791 IL Rt 76. Sale Conducted by Lee Auction Service, Belvidere, WI.

Mayville, WI.

1:00 PM. 3 BR Home w/1 Car Attached Garage on 1.49 Acres for Bryanne Gonzalez. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 27

** Wausau, WI.

2 Days. 8:30 AM. Heavy Construction, Truck & Trailer for WI Contractors 53rd Annual Auction. Located at Nitke Auction Center. Visit NitkeAuction.com. Sale Conducted by Nitke Auction Center, Wausau, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

Marion, WI.

9:00 AM. Tack, Trailers & Horses. Visit www.nolansales.com for details. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Hampshire, IL.

9:30 AM. 26 Gas Engines, Also, Norgard Log Splitter From the Collection of Dean Warrington. Located at 128 East St. Visit www.hilpipre.com. Sale Conducted by Hilpipre Auction Co. Waterloo, IA.

Watertown, WI.

10:00 AM. Wanted Pullers & Consignors - Vintage & Antique Tractors Only for 1st Annual Antique Tractor Pull & Auction. Located at Badgerland Park, N1086 Cty Rd L. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale By Unified Jones, Watertown, WI.

Watertown, WI.

April 28, Tractor Pull Starts at 10:00, Auction to Follow. April 29, 10:00 AM. Spring Lawn/Garden Auction. Both Located at N1086 Cty Rd L. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale By Unified Jones Auction & Realty, LLC, Watertown, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 05

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 02

Marathon, WI.

11:00 AM. Construction & Landscaping Equipment. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

