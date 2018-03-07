Wisconsin Southdown Association (Photo: Wisconsin Southdown Association)

The Wisconsin Southdown Association is now accepting applications for the 2018 Wisconsin Southdown Starter Ewe Lamb Program. Now in its ninth year, the program has presented 14 ewes to youth.

The program secures one or more donated ewe lambs from the group's membership, with the understanding that the breeder will stay close to and mentor the receiving youth until the ewe is of breeding age. The breeder will assist with getting the donated ewe bred.

The program is open to Wisconsin youth ages 11-16 enrolled in 4-H and/or FFA that currently do not own Southdowns.

"Our Wisconsin breeders have done an exceptional job through the years donating quality ewes and have donated their time to help the recipient youth with that ewe and growing and developing their own Southdown flock if they wish," said Dawn M. Loomis-Vierck, member of the Starter Ewe committee.

Loomis-Vierk says that to date, all of the youth who have received ewes over the years are still in the Southdown business; breeding and raising Southdowns either for show or for other purposes.

Applications are due by March 15 to Kelly Vierck at rosehillsouthdowns@gmail.com or postmarked by March 15 to Kelly Vierck, N5690 County Road M, Juneau, WI 53039. Awards will be announced on April 29 in conjunction with the Stars Sale.

