Holstein Association USA (Photo: Holstein Association USA)

BRATTLEBORO, VT – Holstein Association USA is offering an opportunity for breeders to advertise Registered Holsteins® for sale via a page on the Holstein Association USA website.

The development of the Holstein Marketplace comes at a time when Registered Holstein breeders are looking for quality genetics to help maximize their profitability. The new Holstein Marketplace provides easy, affordable advertising to help Registered Holstein breeders optimize their investment.

Classified ads may be submitted by using the form found on the Holstein Marketplace website, holsteinusa.com/marketplace. Complete the form and email the information to marketplace@holstein.com.

Ads are only accepted for Registered Holsteins. The advertisements are grouped into broad categories for Females, Breeding Bulls, Embryos and Sales/Dispersals. As a condition of advertising and potentially selling cattle through this service, sellers must agree to pay for the transfer of the animals, complete the transfer, and submit it upon completion.

Advertisements of up to 100 words will cost $25 per month. If the text is 101 words or more, the cost is $25 plus an additional 10 cents per word. For added value, breeders have the option of linking their advertisements to a genomic prediction or pedigree for $5 per animal. Links to a website or Facebook page can also be included in the ad. Advertisements will be invoiced to your Holstein Association USA account.

Requests to place advertisements will be accepted anytime. New ads will be placed on the Holstein Marketplace website the first business day of each month and all ads remain on the site until the last business day of that month.

Partial month advertisements are offered at the same rate. These ads will be uploaded to the Holstein Marketplace within five business days.

This new service helps further the popularity of the Holstein breed and provides another avenue to connect Registered Holstein breeders.

With questions contact, marketplace@holstein.com or call us at 802.451.4128.

