February Federal Order prices decline
Newly released Federal Order prices for February did little to cheer milk producers.
The most notable decline were Class III prices, which fell $3.48 from a year ago. Taking the biggest month-over-month drop were Class 1 prices which fell $1.19 from January.
Class I — $14.25/cwt, a $1.19 decrease from January and a $2.48 decrease from February 2017.
Class II — $13.44/cwt, a $0.67 decrease from January and a $3.08 decrease year-over-year.
Class III — $13.40/cwt, a $0.60 decline from January and a $3.48 decrease from February 2017.
Class IV — $12.87/cwt, a $0.26 decline from January and a $2.72 decrease year-over-year.
Product Price Averages:
Butter $2.1112 (per pound)
Nonfat Dry Milk $0.7084 (per pound)
Cheese $1.4727 (per pound)
Dry Whey $0.2525 (per pound)
