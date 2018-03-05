This video may just change your mind about farm safety, not just for yourself, but a loved one. (Photo: National Farm Medicine Center)

MARSHFIELD - Don’t wait until the tractor tires leave the ground – “make the phone call” is the urgent message delivered in a new whiteboard animation promoting the Wisconsin Rollover Protective Structure (ROPS) Rebate Program.

The 90-second video tells the realistic story of a teenage operator whose tractor tips over during haying. To view video visit https://youtu.be/xBrAVYrwjd8.

“We’re telling farmers. ‘Retrofit for yourself, your family and your employees,’” said Barbara Marlenga, Ph.D., National Farm Medicine Center scientist and ROPS program director. “The call is quick and easy.”

Call 1-877-ROPS-R4U (1-877-767-7748), or go to www.ropsr4u.com and click on “Wisconsin.” The program reimburses up to 70 percent (maximum of $865) toward the total cost of purchasing, shipping and installing individual ROPS.

A ROPS, when used with a seatbelt, is 99 percent effective in preventing injury or death in the event of an overturn. The program is offered through the National Farm Medicine Center, Marshfield Clinic Research Institute, with philanthropic support from the Auction of Champions. The program recently installed its 200th ROPS.

