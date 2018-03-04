Ag Safety Awareness Program week is March 4 - 10. (Photo: Submitted)

MADISON – Across the country, county and state Farm Bureaus are making safety a priority through the Agricultural Safety Awareness Program (ASAP). As part of ASAP, March 4 - 10 has been designated as Agricultural Safety Awareness Week.

U.S. Agricultural Safety and Health Centers will join Farm Bureau in promoting the week with its theme “No One Can Take Your Place.”

A different safety focus will be highlighted by Wisconsin Farm Bureau and U.S. Ag Centers each day of the week on social media:

Monday, March 5 - Hearing;

Tuesday, March 6 - Respiratory

Wednesday, March 7 - Impaired Driving

Thursday, March 8 - Fire

Friday, March 9 - General Health

During this week and throughout the year, Farm Bureau is encouraging farmers to make safety a priority on the farm.

Join the conversation or follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram with #ASAP18 and #KeepFarmsSafe.

“Agricultural safety is one of the most important investments a farmer can make,” said Wisconsin Farm Bureau President Jim Holte. “Farm safety is about more than us an individual — it is about ensuring our legacy can continue for generations to come and that everyone who works on the farm makes it home safely.”

The Agricultural Safety Awareness Program is a part of the Farm Bureau Health and Safety Network of professionals who share an interest in identifying and decreasing safety and health risks.

For more information and resources, visit the ASAP Facebook page.

Visit the Centers’ YouTube channel for new content and fresh ideas about how to stay safe while working in agriculture, forestry and fishing.

Join the movement to keep farms safe and share your own safety messages on social media using the hashtags #KeepFarmsSafe, #ASAP18 and #USAgCenters.

