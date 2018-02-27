Tim Omer, Emmi Roth USAs president and managing director, celebrated his companys win in the World Championship Cheese contest in Madison last year. (Photo: Photo by Jan Shepel)

MADISON – For the first time in World Championship Cheese Contest history, competitors and cheese fans around the world can watch results announced live from Cheese Champion, via the Contest’s Facebook page: Facebook.com/WorldChampionshipCheeseContest.

Organizers will share the names of the cheeses and cheesemakers placing in the top three spots, including the World Champion, on Thursday, March 8 from 8:15-8:45 p.m. (CT).

“From Argentina to Australia, we know that cheesemakers are excitedly awaiting our big Contest announcements, and we’re pleased to offer them and their fans the opportunity to hear results in real time,” said Kirsten Strohmenger Henning, Events Manager for Contest host, the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association (WCMA). “Be sure to ‘like’ and ‘follow’ the page now so you can check out our behind-the-scenes videos and photos throughout the Contest.”



Held in Monona Terrace Exhibition Hall in downtown Madison on Thursday, March 8 from 6:30 - 9:00 p.m., the reception offers a taste of 60 internationally-renowned cheeses, local artisanal food favorites from Quince and Apple, Underground Meats, Delta Dream LLC, Wm. Chocolate, and Dashelito's Hot Sauces and Spicy Foods.



Organizers are excited to announce that this year’s program will be emceed by the Cheese Twins, Michael and Charlie Kalish, well-known in the cheese world and famous beyond it for their appearances on Food Network shows, including “Chopped,” “The Great Food Truck Race,” and “The Big Cheese.” The Cheese Twins are participating thanks to support from Wisconsin Cheese.



Tickets to Cheese Champion are on sale for $25 are available at WorldChampionCheese.org. This event is open to only 500 attendees, and more than 400 tickets have already been reserved.



