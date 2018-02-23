The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will host four meetings in mid-March to explain this year’s gypsy moth spray plans. (Photo: USDA photo)

MADISON – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection will host four meetings in mid-March to explain this year’s gypsy moth spray plans.

“The gypsy moth is a serious invasive pest that threatens our forests and urban trees. It threatens Wisconsin’s timber, paper, nursery and tourism industries,” said Christopher Foelker, coordinator of DATCP’s gypsy moth program.

Beginning in May and continuing through late July or early August, DATCP plans to apply selected areas in western Wisconsin with biological treatments and mating disrupters, using low-flying planes. About 89,684 acres at 36 sites in 14 counties are scheduled for treatment. These areas have expanding gypsy moth populations.

Aerial treatments

Counties scheduled to receive aerial treatments are:

Barron (three sites covering 2,736 acres),

Bayfield (one site, 787 acres),

Buffalo (six sites, 11,754 acres),

Burnett (two sites, 4,529 acres),

Chippewa (four sites, 12,794 acres),

Crawford (four sites, 5,971 acres),

Douglas (one site, 789 acres),

Dunn (five sites, 43,986 acres),

Eau Claire (one site, 674 acres),

Grant (one site, 497 acres),

Green (one site, 392 acres),

Lafayette (two sites, 527 acres),

Rusk (one site, 463 acres),

Vernon (three sites, 3,785 acres).

Attendees will have the opportunity to speak with staff, learn more about the treatments and about gypsy moth, and see maps of treatment areas.

Open house schedule

Monroe: Monday, March 12, noon - 2 p.m., Monroe Public Library, 925 16th Ave., Monroe

Viroqua: Tuesday, March 13, noon - 2 p.m., Viroqua Public Library, 205 S. Rock Ave., Viroqua

Menomonie: Wednesday, March 14, 5 - 6:30 pm, Menomonie Public Library, 600 Wolske Bay Road, Menomonie

Spooner: Thursday, March 15, noon - 2 p.m., Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Service Center, 801 W Maple St., Spooner

For more information, visit datcp.wi.gov/Pages/Programs_Services/GMAerialSpray.aspx.

Read or Share this story: http://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2018/02/23/datcp-hosts-open-house-meetings-gypsy-moth-treatment-plan/369321002/