The International Cheese Technology Expo will be held April 17 - 19 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee. (Photo: Gary C. Klein/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin)

MADISON – The International Cheese Technology Expo provides educational seminars, networking opportunities, and showcase of technology, goods, and services and now through Thursday, March 1, attendees can get 10 percent off the cost of registration.

“ICTE offers something of value to everyone in the dairy processing industry, from the CEO focused on long-term growth, to the front-line supervisor trying to motivate the team,” said Judy Keller, Events Director for Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association, the organization which hosts ICTE in partnership with the Center for Dairy Research.

Set for April 17 - 19 at the Wisconsin Center in Milwaukee, ICTE 2018’s expanded seminar program includes presentations from U.S. Dairy Export Council and Wisconsin Milk Marketing Board on emerging and growing global markets and on specialty cheese trends.

Food safety staff, research and development scientists, and cheesemakers will appreciate talks on pathogen control in dairy plants, and cheese quality issues and solutions from Center for Dairy Research and Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy.

ICTE’s Workforce Connections track, focused on the challenges and rewards of generational diversity, as well as best practices for coaching, talent development, and performance feedback is tailored for human resources personnel, plant managers and supervisors. Meanwhile, artisans have an opportunity to work at-the-vat with Center for Dairy Research and explore the pros and cons of adding a fresh cheese to their product lines.

ICTE 2018 will feature its largest-ever trade show with exhibits by more than 300 companies. The hall also offers mini-seminars on food safety, dairy processing equipment innovations, wastewater treatment solutions, and packaging trends at Ideas Showcase. The exhibit hall, as always, is free and open to all dairy manufacturers and processors.

“ICTE offers limitless opportunities to learn, connect, and grow your business,” said Keller. “We invite you to join more than 3,500 of your colleagues and friends for the only show that caters to the global dairy processing industry.”

For more information, and to register and save through Thursday, March 1, visit CheeseExpo.org or contact Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association at 608-286-1001.

