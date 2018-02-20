KFC suffering from chicken shortage in the UK
The fast-food chain KFC is engulfed in a crisis in the United Kingdom, where about two-thirds of its restaurants are temporarily closed amid delivery challenges.
The cause: a chicken shortage.
“The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants,” KFC’s United Kingdom and Ireland office said on Twitter. “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!”
The chain promised not to “compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu or shortened hours.”
The brand has about 900 locations in the United Kingdom, and only about 300 were open Monday morning.
The situation was not expected to affect the U.S. market.
The exact cause of the delivery problems was not immediately clear, but the U.K.’s Guardian publication reported that KFC blamed the episode on delivery service DHL.
Representatives for U.S.-based Yum Brands, which owns KFC, were not immediately available to comment Monday.
