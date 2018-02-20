FILE - This Jan. 31, 2014, file photo, shows a Taco Bell facade behind a KFC drive-thru sign in Saugus, Mass. The owner of KFC and Taco Bell, is teaming up with Grubhub to expand its delivery business. Yum Brands said Thursday, Feb. 8, 2018, that Grubhub will run KFC and Taco Bell delivery and online ordering in the United States. GrubHub will provide delivery people and its technology.( (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File) (Photo: Elise Amendola/AP)

The fast-food chain KFC is engulfed in a crisis in the United Kingdom, where about two-thirds of its restaurants are temporarily closed amid delivery challenges.

The cause: a chicken shortage.

“The chicken crossed the road, just not to our restaurants,” KFC’s United Kingdom and Ireland office said on Twitter. “We’ve brought a new delivery partner onboard, but they’ve had a couple of teething problems – getting chicken out to 900 restaurants across the country is pretty complex!”

The chain promised not to “compromise on quality, so no deliveries has meant some of our restaurants are closed and others are operating a limited menu or shortened hours.”

The brand has about 900 locations in the United Kingdom, and only about 300 were open Monday morning.

The situation was not expected to affect the U.S. market.

The exact cause of the delivery problems was not immediately clear, but the U.K.’s Guardian publication reported that KFC blamed the episode on delivery service DHL.

Representatives for U.S.-based Yum Brands, which owns KFC, were not immediately available to comment Monday.

