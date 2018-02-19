. (Photo: .)

PRAIRIE DU SAC - Culver’s is celebrating National FFA Week through its Thank You Farmers® Project, launching its fourth annual FFA Essay Contest on Feb. 19. The three winning essay writers will win $7,500, $5,000 and $2,500, respectively, for their FFA chapters.

The FFA chapters are encouraged to use their prize money to support educational opportunities for their members, like attending the National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Oct. 24 – 27, 2018.

FFA members can submit their essays at Culvers.com/essaycontest.

This year’s essay contest prompt is: The 2017 National FFA Convention and Expo theme was “I can. We will.” What does this mean to you, and how will you apply it in your future ag career?

The contest ends April 6, 2018, at 5 p.m. CST.

“FFA members are our future, and we want to do our part in supporting them and their education,” said Jessie Kreke, senior marketing manager for Culver’s. “This contest is always such a great way for us to connect with them on an individual level to hear what they’re passionate about, and what they hope to accomplish in their careers.”

Culver’s essay contest is part of the restaurant’s Thank You Farmers Project, which is focused on making sure we have enough wholesome food to serve our growing population by supporting agricultural education programs that encourage smart farming.

To date, the Thank You Farmers Project has raised over $1.7 million in support of the National FFA Organization and Foundation, local FFA chapters and a variety of local agricultural organizations.

