Auctioneer Bob Hagemann was inducted into the Wisconsin Auctioneers Hall of Fame as of Jan. 29. (Photo: Submitted)

STEVENS POINT – Having been in the field for over 35 years, auctioneer Bob Hagemann was inducted into the Wisconsin Auctioneer’s Hall of Fame as of Jan. 29, during the Wisconsin Auctioneers Association Convention in Stevens Point.

Wisconsin Auctioneer’s Association (WAA) has recognized and celebrated Wisconsin-based auctioneers for decades. Owner of his own company Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Hagemann is a premier provider of auction and realty services all across southeastern Wisconsin.

Lauded for his versatility in the field, he aims to take up any challenge ranging from real estate and farms to antiques and hay auctions. His experience and knowledge in the field have led to his bona fide success as an auctioneer. He has helped hundreds of clients throughout his extensive career and aims to keeping going forward.

“I have been an auctioneer for as long as I can remember and I have always prided myself in my integrity and honesty. I have helped many clients make their auctions successful and aim to keep doing so in the future. Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC is a truly customer oriented company,” stated Hagemann. “I am truly honored to be inducted in the Wisconsin Auctioneer’s Hall of Fame amongst people who are true professionals and whom I’ve looked up to for many years.”

Other than being a Hall of Fame inductee, Hagemann is also a member and former president of the WAA. Having held various positions within the association, he has dedicated a lot of his time and energy to the WAA and the art of auctioning.

Also being a proactive member of the Waterford FFA Alumni, he was recently elected as the Alumni President.

