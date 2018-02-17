The UW-Extension Swine Team, in conjunction with Wisconsin Pork Association, will be hosting a webinar to review details on a proposed rule that would establish herd testing requirements for Porcine Reproductive and Respiratory Syndrome (PRRS) and Porcine Epidemic Diarrhea Virus (PEDv) in Wisconsin. The webinar will be held on March 23 at 6:30 p.m. (Photo: Supplied)

Three Wisconsin students will participate in the Wisconsin Pork Association’s 2018 Pork Mentorship Program — Elizabeth Ries, of Lomira, Shelby Veum, of Stoughton, and Caitlyn Wileman, of Janesville.

Ries is a sophomore at UW-River Falls majoring in animal science with an emphasis on swine. Her future plans include attending UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine to become a food animal veterinarian.

Elizabeth Ries (Photo: WPA)

Veum is a freshman studying agricultural communications with a minor in animal science at Iowa State University. She plans to work in communications or public relations for an agricultural business while also continuing to expand her family’s swine herd.

Shelby Veum (Photo: Kimberly Wethal)

Wileman is a sophomore attending UW-Platteville with a major in animal science and agricultural business. She has a strong interest in pursuing a career in nutrition or genetics and also plans to one day have her own pig farm.

Caitlyn Wileman (Photo: Submitted)

The pork mentorship program, which has a strong focus on career development, is designed to expand students’ knowledge of the swine industry and provide opportunities to network with pork industry leaders, identify future career goals, and create valuable connections with potential employers.

Throughout the coming year, Elizabeth, Shelby, and Caitlyn will complete a series of job shadows and attend both state and national pork industry events including World Pork Expo and the Wisconsin State Fair. They will also take part in WPA meetings and complete a special project.

Any individuals or businesses interested in offering job shadow opportunities to the pork mentorship program participants, or would like to become involved in this program in another way, are encouraged to contact the WPA office at 608-723-7551 or email mmasters@wppa.org.

