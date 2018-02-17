Lely logo (Photo: Submitted)

PELLA, IA – Lely has become an innovation leader with 25 years of automation experience. The company was the first to the plate and has been hitting home runs with dairy farmers across the globe and right here in the U.S. and Canada.

Now, Lely North America wants to find the best and brightest dairy farmer and present the farmer with The Way to Dairy Award.

This honor will be awarded to the dairy farmer who best demonstrates and lives by the standards of using sustainability and innovation, to create a profitable and enjoyable future in the agricultural sector, while being an animal care advocate and is involved in the dairy industry.

Interested participants can view the official rules and request an application online at www.thewaytodairyaward.com. Applications will be accepted until June 30, 2018 at 11:59:59 PM CDT.

The grand prize winner will be chosen by a panel of judges and will receive their choice of either an Astronaut milking system or a Vector feeding system.



