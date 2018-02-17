SSF Georgina 2067 won reserve grand champion female at the 2018 Dixie National Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show, Feb. 11 in Jackson, Miss. Morgan Hutchins, Charleston, Ill., owns the February 2017 daughter of EXAR Classen 1422B. Kyle Gillooly, Wadley, Ga., evaluated the 113 entries. (Photo: Mark Sims)

JACKSON, MS - Angus breeders led 113 entries at the 2018 Dixie National Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show on Feb. 11 in Jackson, Miss. Kyle Gillooly, Wadley, Ga., evaluated 77 females, 34 bulls, and two cow-calf pairs before choosing the winners.

PHF Georgina 683 was named grand champion female. Katie Smith, Cullman, Ala., owns the September 2016 daughter of S A V Bismarck 5682.

Morgan Hutchins, Charleston, Ill., led the reserve grand champion female. SSF Georgina 2067 is a February 2017 daughter of EXAR Classen 1422B.

DAJS HH Bonfire 300 earned grand champion bull honors. Andrew Hodges, Montague, Texas, owns the March 2015 son of DAJS After Burn 714.

Morgan Hutchins, Destiny Angus Farm, Charleston, Ill., won breeders' best six head at the 2018 Dixie National Roll of Victory (ROV) Angus Show, Feb. 11 in Jackson, Miss. (Photo: Mark Sims)

DAJS AH Cool Cat 530 was selected as the reserve grand champion bull. Andrew Hodges also owns the July 2017 son of Colburn Primo 5153.

Andrew Hodges owns the grand champion cow-calf pair. DAJS AH Empress 308 is a July 2015 daughter of DAJS After Burn 714. A July 2017 bull calf sired by Colburn Primo 5153 completed the pair.

Justin Milner and Walker Milner, both of Jackson, Miss., own the reserve grand champion cow-calf pair. Harvey Miss Hy Spark 049 is a February 2011 daughter of Harveys New Direction 665. An August 2017 bull calf sired by Kiani T Rex 714 completed the pair.

Walker Milner, Jackson, Miss., won junior get-of-sire. Kiani T Rex 714 sired the winning group. Morgan Hutchins, Destiny Angus Farm, Charleston, Ill., won breeders best six head.

