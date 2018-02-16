The Fresh Market Growers program will focus on a number of topics for beginning market growers, specifically for farmers markets and roadside stand marketers. (Photo: Colleen Kottke/Wisconsin State Farmer)

BLACK RIVER FALLS - Jackson County UW-Extension will host the 2018 Fresh Market Growers’ educational meeting series, from 10:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., March 2 and 16, at the Jackson Electric Cooperative community room N6868 County Road F, Black River Falls.

The series will focus on a number of topics for beginning market growers, specifically for farmers markets and roadside stand marketers.

March 2 will focus on crop planning calendars for season-long produce and a grower panel discussion of hybrids & production techniques. March 16 will feature Food Safety Modernization and post-harvest handling and growing cut flowers for the market.

The 2018 Fresh Market Growers programs are open to all area market vendors. Cost of the program is $10 and includes all materials, lunch and refreshments.

Registration is appreciated for each program for materials and lunch count. For more information or to register, contact the Jackson County UW-Extension (715) 284-4257.



Read or Share this story: http://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2018/02/16/fresh-market-growers-program-brings-info-beginning-growers/346356002/