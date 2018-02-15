Calendar of events (Photo: File)

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

February

Goat Production Clinic; 9:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., Feb. 17, Gillett Community Center, 200 East Main St. Cost $30. Pre-registration is requested by calling the Oconto County UW-Extension office at 920-834-6845 or by mailing the registration form found at: shawano.uwex.edu/upcoming-events/. Walk-in registration may include a $10 late fee.

Madison Area Woodland Owners Conference; 8 a.m. - 3 p.m., Feb. 17, American Family Insurance Headquarters Training Center. Early bird registration by Feb. 8, $40. Online registration is available at dane.uwex.edu/.

4-H Meats Judging Contest; 1 p.m. Feb. 17, UW-Madison meat lab. For more information visit tinyurl.com/y9j7xgz2.

Tractor Safety Class; 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., Feb. 17 - March 24. Cost $35. For registration info visit winnebago.uwex.edu/files/2018/01/2018-Tractor-Safety-Brochure.pdf.

Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion Farm Toy Show; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Feb. 18, Circle B Recreation Center, Highway 60, Cedarburg. Admission - $3, kids 12 and under, free.

National FFA Week; Feb. 18-24. For more information visit wisconsinffa.org.

Commercial pesticide applicator training and test; 9:15 a.m. - 5 p.m., Feb. 19, Chula Vista, Wisconsin Dells. Registration $30 plus cost of manual. Visit wiscustomoperators.org/ for more information.

Cultivating Your Farm Business's Future; 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Feb. 20, Jackson Electric Cooperative Community Room (N6868 County Road F, Black River Falls. No fee. Space is limited, pre-registration is recommended. For more information or to register, contact the Jackson County UW-Extension office (715) 284-4257.

Northeast Wisconsin Grain Crops Production Clinic; 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 20, Doc's Harley Davidson's Hog Barn, W2709 WI-29, Bonduel. Cost $30. Pre register by Feb. 14 by calling the Shawano UWEX office at 715-526-6136 or online at shawano.uwex.edu/upcoming-events/.

2018 Forage Symposium; Feb. 19-21, Chula Vista, Wisconsin Dells. Visit wiscustomoperators.org/ for more information and to register.

Private Pesticide Applicator Training; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Feb. 21, UW-Extension office, 212 River Dr., Room 5, Wausau. $44 per person, $30 for self study. For more information and to register visit ow.ly/IbtD30hlTsw.

Private Pesticide Applicator Training; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Feb. 22, Country Aire Bar and Banquet Hall, F1312 County Rd., P, Stratford. $44 per person, $30 for self study. For more information and to register visit ow.ly/ec0R30hlToW.

Outagamie Forage Council annual meeting; 10 a.m., Feb. 22, Doxbee's Banquet and Buffet, Seymour. Registration due Feb. 19. Visit outagamie.uwex.edu, for more info or contact the UW-Extension office at 920-832-5128 or kevin.jarek@outagamie.org.

MOSES Organic Farming Conference; Feb. 22-24, La Crosse Center, La Crosse. For more info visit www.mosesorganic.org

Agronomy Day; 10 a.m., Feb. 22, Five Pillars Restaurant, Random Lake. For more information and/or to make reservations, contact the UW-Extension Sheboygan County office at 920-459-5904. Registration information is also available online at sheboygan.uwex.edu.

Waukesha County Soil Health Workshop; 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m., Feb. 23, Retzer Nature Center, S14 W28167 Madison St., Waukesha. Registration free, reservations appreciated. For more info contact Karen Doyle at kdoyle@waukeshacounty.gov or call 262-896-8306.

Produce Safety Alliance grower training course; 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 26, UW-Fond du Lac campus, 400 University Ave, University Center rooms 113/114. Registration deadline, Feb. 19. Fee $60. For more info visit the calendar at fonddulac.uwex.edu/ or dodge.uwex.edu/agriculture-calendar/.

Brown County Taste of Wisconsin; 5:30-8 p.m., Feb. 27, Rock Garden, 1951 Bond Street, Green Bay. Tickets $15. Call 920-391-4610 for tickets or visit browncountyextension.org/ and click Taste of Wisconsin logo.

Trempealeau County pesticide applicator certification course; 10 a.m. - noon, Feb. 27, Trempealeau County UW Extension/Court House 36245 Main St., Whitehall Fee $30. Reservations required. Contact the Jackson County UW-Extension with questions or reservations (715) 284-4257.

Manitowoc County private pesticide application training; 9:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., Feb. 27, Manitowoc County Office Complex, 4319 Expo Dr., Manitowoc. Class limited to first 35 people who register and pay $30 fee. For more information, contact the Manitowoc County UW-Extension office at 920-683-4175 or e-mail at scottgunderson@co.manitowoc.wi.us.

2018 Wisconsin Cover Crop Conference; 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Feb. 27, Holiday Inn, Steven's Point. Registration fee prior to Feb. 1 is $40, $55 per person after that. More information and registration is available online at fyi.uwex.edu/covercrop.

Raising Quality Dairy Steers, 5:30 p.m. meal followed by program at 6 p.m. Feb. 27, Chissy's Pub & Grill, Waldo.

March

Tile Drainage on Agricultural Lands workshop; 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m., March 1, Jefferson County Highway Department, 1425 South Wisconsin Dr., Jefferson. Cost is $25 on or before Feb. 23, $35 after Feb. 23. To register, contact Kim Buchholz at 920-674-7295 or kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.

UW-Extension cattle feeders workshops; 5:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m., March 1, Jakes's Northwoods, Sparta. Please pre-register with the Monroe County Extension Office 608-269-8722 by Feb. 22 for planning purposes. There is no cost to attend the workshop.

Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance annual meeting; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., March 1, Bridges Conference Center, 201 Christensen Dr., Darlington. For more information visit lafayetteagstewardship.org. Register online by Feb. 22.

Nutrient management plan writing training; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., March 1, 8, 13 at Wood County Courthouse. Twelve hour course covers three days and requalifying course covers first six hours on the first two days. To register; by phone 715-675-3331 then press 1 or online www.ntc.edu/ce/ag_sustainability.

Spring Graziers Conference; 8:30 a.m., March 3, West Denmark Hall, Luck 2492 170th St., Polk County. Advance registration, $20, due Feb. 27. Late registration - $30. For more info or to register, contact UW-Extension Ag Agent, Kevin Schoessow, at Spooner 715-635-3506, or NW Graziers Members Lynn Johnson 715-268-8778, Randy Gilbertson 715-520-2112, or Otto Wiegand 715-416-0513.

Agricultural Showcase; 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., March 3, Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds Recreation Building.

4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl and Skillathon; UW-Madison Animal Sciences Building. Registration at 9 a.m. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y9xgcmsw

Wisconsin Jersey Breeders and Junior Jersey Breeders Association annual meetings; 10 a.m., March 3, Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Meal reservations due on or before Feb. 9. For more info or for reservations, contact Joyce Owens, Sec./Treas., 412 350th Ave., Frederic, WI, 54837, or call 715-653-2637 or email owens.joyce@gmail.com.

Pesticide Applicator Training; 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., March 7, Dodge County Administration Building Auditorium. Fee - $45. Registration and feed payment must be done in person at least seven days prior to training date or a $10 late fee applies. For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, or visit the website at dodge.uwex.edu/.

Yahara Pride Farms, annual conference; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., March 7, DeForest. DATCP producer-led event. To register visit www.yaharapridefarms.org/.

10th Annual ARlington Sheep Day; March 10, public events facility UW-Madison Arlington Research Station , Arlington. Visit www.wisbc.com or wisbc@centurytel.net for more info.

New Holstein FFA Alumni Farm Toy and Craft Show; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., March 11, New Holstein High School, 1715 Plymouth St., New Holstein. $3 per person, children 8 and under free. For more information contact John Bertram at 920-795-4776.

PDPW 2018 Business Conference; March 14-15, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. Conference details and registration information is available at www.pdpw.org or contact PDPW at 1-800-947-7379.

Midwest School for Beginning Apple Growers; March 16-18 on the UW-Madison campus. Open to the public. Registration for the program costs $350. For more information, contact John Hendrickson at (608) 265-3704 or jhendric@wisc.edu, or visit tinyurl.com/y7loywqo.

Wisconsin Dairy and Beef Well-being conference; March 20-21, Tundra Lodge Conference Center, 865 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay. Registration deadline - March 9, $20 late fee if after deadline. Cost - one day $50, $75 for both days. For more info visit fyi.uwex.edu/animalhusbandryconference/.

Dodge County Community Trivia Night; 7 p.m., March 24, Dodgeland High School, Juneau. For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit the Dodge County UW-Extension website at dodge.uwex.edu/ or on Facebook.

April

Master Gardener volunteer training; 6 - 9 p.m. each Tuesday April 3 through June 19, Spooner Agricultural Research Station. Orientation session from 9 a.m. - noon, March 17. Cost is $125 or $200 for two people. Registration deadline March 2. For more information and an application, visit northcountrymgv.org/training.html or contact Kevin Schoessow at 715-635-3506, toll free 800-528-1914, or by e-mail at kevin.schoessow@ces.uwex.edu.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau New Member Engagement Conference, April 5-6, 2018, Holiday Inn Convention Center, Stevens Point. Registration information, hotel accommodations and a preview of the sessions are available at wfbf.com/programsevents/event-registration.

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

Weed workshop: Identifying Invasive Plants and Restoring with Natives; 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., April 14, Belmont Community Building, 222 S. Mound Ave., Belmont. RSVP by April 9 to Jeff Jackson at Jeff.Jackson@SWBadger.org.

Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest; April 28-29, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend. For more info visit http://www.wisconsinalpacafiberfest.com/.

June

Wisconsin FFA Convention; June 11-14, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. For more info visit http://www.wisconsinffa.org/.

Interstate Livestock Show; June 22-23, St. Croix Falls. Show camp and dinner on Friday, 3 - 8 pm. Breeding sheep/market lamb shows on Saturday. Contact: Debbie Petzel at dspetzel@gmail.com 612-578-1528.





