Anastasia Dannenberg was selected as the 2017 Wisconsin Brown Swiss Queen. (Photo: WI Brown Swiss Association)

The Wisconsin Brown Swiss Association is now accepting applications for the 2018 Brown Swiss Queen.

The queen represents the association and promotes the Brown Swiss Breed at the state level. The queen is expected to educate the dairy industry and public on the advantages of the Swiss breed and products produced.

Anastasia Dannenberg served as the 2017 Wisconsin Brown Swiss Queen.

The applicant must be: 15-21 years of age and unmarried as of Jan. 1, a paid junior member for the past two years and enrolled in 4-H or FFA Brown Swiss project for at least two years.

The application can be found online www.wibrownswiss.com/juniors Applications are due Feb. 21.

Read or Share this story: http://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2018/02/14/brown-swiss-queen-candidates-sought/1077834001/