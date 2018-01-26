CLOSE Two billion users will see major changes as part of what the social network has planned to address growing controversy over the role it plays in people's lives and in society. Time

Do you get your news from social media?

If so, you're not alone; in 2017, more than two-thirds of United States adults got their news from social media, according to Pew Research Center.

However, Facebook is changing the formula it uses to determine what appears in your newsfeed.

On Jan. 11, Facebook announced it would alter its News Feed, indicating it would reduce the number of posts you see from news organizations, businesses and brand pages in favor of content from your friends and family.

"Since there's more public content than posts from your friends and family, the balance of what's in News Feed has shifted away from the most important thing Facebook can do — help us connect with each other," CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post.

This means you could see fewer posts from your favorite news sources, including the Wisconsin State Farmer. But here's the good news: There's an easy way to keep your favorite news sources visible in your Facebook News Feed.

Want to continue getting the latest agriculture news and views from across the state of Wisconsin on Facebook, plus all your other favorite pages and profiles? Here's how.

On your desktop computer

From your news feed on Facebook, go to the left sidebar and click the three dots next to "News Feed" and select "Edit Preferences."

In the pop-up window, click "Prioritize who to see first."

You'll see a list of pages and people you like on Facebook. Click on the Wisconsin State Farmer to tell Facebook to give priorities to our posts. Pages and people you've selected to see first will be indicated by a blue star. After you've made your selections, click "Done."

On your mobile phone

Open up the Facebook app on your mobile phone.

On an iPhone, tap the three lines in the bottom right corner and scroll down to "Settings." In the pop-up menu, select "News Feed Preferences."

On an Android phone, tap the grid of boxes in the bottom right corner and scroll down until you see "News Feed Preferences" and select that.

From there, the experience is similar for iPhone and Android users.

Tap "Prioritize who to see first." Then select the pages and people whose posts you'd like the news feed to prioritize. Tap "Done" when you're finished making your picks.

