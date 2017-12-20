Calendar of events (Photo: File)

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

January 2018

2018 Agronomy Update meeting; noon - 4:30 p.m., Jan. 3, at the UW Fond du Lac University Center. Register before Dec. 27 to avoid walk in fee. Registration flyer and information can be found online at fonddulac.uwex.edu/events/agronomy-update-meeting/. For more information or to pre-register call the Fond du Lac County UW-Extension Office at 920-929-3171.

Alice in Dairyland attends Winter Wonderland; 1:30 - 4:30 p.m., Jan. 6, Roche-A-Cri State Park, Adams County. Free event. Crystal Siemers-Peterman leads a candle-lit walk at 3 p.m.

Farm Law 101 Workshop; 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Jan. 5 and 9 a.m. - noon, Jan. 6, Michael Fields Agricultural Institute, W2493 County Rd. ES, East Troy. Registration deadline is Dec. 28. Cost $15 per day, $25 for both days. More information and registration is available online at www.michaelfields.org.

Maple Trade Show and Winter Institute; Jan. 12 - 13, Plaza Hotel and Suites, Wausau. Cost - $40 for Wisconsin Maple Syrup Producers Association members, $65 for non-members, $15 for students. Registration Forms can be found at www.wismaple.org, or contact Theresa Baroun, WMSPA Executive Director at (920)680-9320 or director@wismaple.org.

Hay Auction; 10 a.m., Jan. 13, Adell Coop, Adell. Call 459-5900 for more information.

Celebrate Arts second Saturday bookmaking; 1:30 - 3:30 p.m., Jan. 13, UW-Extension, Sheboygan. Call 459-5900 for more information.

Food, Faith and Farming Network winter farmers' market; 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Jan. 14, Unity Lutheran Church, 1025 E. Oklahoma Ave., Milwaukee.

4-H Leaders Association Executive Board meeting; 7 p.m., Jan. 15, UW-Extension,Sheboygan.

4-H Dog Project board meeting; 7:15 p.m., Jan. 15, UW-Extension, Sheboygan. Call 920- 459-5900 for more information.

4-H Poultry Project board meeting; 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., Jan. 16, UW-Extension, Sheboygan. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

4-H Ambassadors meeting; 6:30 - 7:30 p.m., Jan. 16, UW-Extension, Sheboygan. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

4-H Youth Association meeting; 7:30 - 8:30 p.m., Jan. 16, UW-Extension, Sheboygan. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

4-H Cloverbud project meeting; 6:30 p.m., Jan. 17, UW-Extension, Sheboygan. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

4-H new volunteer orientation; 6 - 8 p.m., Jan. 18, UW-Extension, Sheboygan. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

All Things Corn Silage; 10:30 a.m., Jan. 19, Chissy's Waldo. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Marketing livestock seminar; 6 - 8 p.m., Jan 19, 7:30 a.m. - 5 p.m., Jan. 20, UW-River Falls Mann Valley Farm. Cost $75 per person. Registration required by Jan. 12 by calling 715-425-3581, or email elizabeth.whitchurch@uwrf.edu.

Food, Faith and Farming Network winter farmers' market; 9 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Jan. 21, St. Catherine Catholic Church, 8661 N. 76th Place, Milwaukee.

Wisconsin Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Conference, Jan. 21 - 23, Kalahari Resort & Conference Center, Wisconsin Dells, WI.

4-H Cat Project meeting; 6:30 - 8 p.m., Jan. 22, UW-Extension, Sheboygan. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Jackson County pesticide applicator certification course; 10 a.m. - noon, Jan. 23, Jackson County UW Extension, 227 S. 11th St, Black River Falls. Fee $30. Reservations required. Contact the Jackson County UW-Extension with questions or reservations (715) 284-4257.

4-H new family welcome; 5:30 - 7:30 p.m., Jan. 25, UW-Extension, Sheboygan. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Driftless Region Beef Conference; Jan. 25-26, Grand River Convention; Dubuque, Iowa

Pesticide Applicator Training, 9:30 a.m., Jan. 26, UW-Extension, Sheboygan. Call 920-459-5900 for more information.

Toward Harmony with Nature Conference; 8 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Jan. 27, Oshkosh Convention Center, Oshkosh. Call 920-572-9540 for more information or go to towardharmonywithnature.org.

GrassWorks Grazing Conference; Jan. 30 - Feb. 1, Wisconsin Dells. For more information or to register online, visit the www.grassworks.org/events/grazing-conference.

2018 Master Gardener Level 1; 6:30 - 8:30 p.m., March 6 - May 22, Cost $100. Registration deadline is Jan. 31, 2018. For more information go to fyi.uwex.edu/marathonmg/ or contact 715-261-1230.

February

Pesticide Applicator Training; 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., Feb. 1, Dodge County Administration Building Auditorium. Fee - $45. Registration and feed payment must be done in person at least seven days prior to training date or a $10 late fee applies. For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, or visit dodge.uwex.edu/.

Wisconsin Corn/Soy Expo; Feb. 1-2, Kalahari Convention Center, Wisconsin Dells. Visit cornsoyexpo.org/ for more information.

Wisconsin Antique Dealers Show and Sale, Feb. 2-3, Waukesha Expo Center, 1000 Northview Rd., Waukesha. For more info call 414-510-4441.

Wisconsin Cattlemen's Association Winter Conference; Feb. 9-10, Chula Vista Resort, Wisconsin Dells. Visit wisconsincattlemen.com/events/winter-conference for more info.

4-H Meats Judging Contest; 1 p.m. Feb. 17, UW-Madison meat lab. For more information visit http://tinyurl.com/y9j7xgz2.

Wisconsin Antique Power Reunion Farm Toy Show; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Feb. 18, Circle B Recreation Center, Highway 60, Cedarburg. Admission - $3, kids 12 and under, free.

Private Pesticide Applicator Training; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Feb. 21, UW-Extension office, 212 River Dr., Room 5, Wausau. $44 per person, $30 for self study. For more information and to register visit https://marathon.uwex.edu/2017/12/12/2017-pesticide-applicator-training/.

Private Pesticide Applicator Training; 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Feb. 22, Country Aire Bar and Banquet Hall, F1312 County Rd., P, Straford. $44 per person, $30 for self study. For more information and to register visit https://marathon.uwex.edu/2017/12/12/2017-pesticide-applicator-training/.

Trempealeau County pesticide applicator certification course; 10 a.m. - noon, Feb. 27, Trempealeau County UW Extension/Court House 36245 Main St., Whitehall Fee $30. Reservations required. Contact the Jackson County UW-Extension with questions or reservations (715) 284-4257.

2018 Wisconsin Cover Crop Conference; 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Feb. 27, Holiday Inn, Steven's Point. Registration fee prior to Feb. 1 is $40, $55 per person after that. More information and registration is available online at http://fyi.uwex.edu/covercrop.

April

Wisconsin Farm Bureau New Member Engagement Conference, April 5-6, 2018, Holiday Inn Convention Center, Stevens Point. Registration information, hotel accommodations and a preview of the sessions are available at wfbf.com/programsevents/event-registration.

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

March

Agricultural Showcase; 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., March 3, Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds Recreation Building.

Pesticide Applicator Training; 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., March 7, Dodge County Administration Building Auditorium. Fee - $45. Registration and feed payment must be done in person at least seven days prior to training date or a $10 late fee applies. For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, or visit the website at http://dodge.uwex.edu/.

PDPW 2018 Business Conference; March 14-15, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. Conference details and registration information is available at www.pdpw.org or contact PDPW at 1-800-947-7379.

