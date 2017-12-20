Louie's Finer Meats is recalling teriyaki-flavored beef jerky, because the seasoning used contains wheat, an allergen, and no warning was including on the label. (Photo: Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection)

MADISON – Louie’s Finer Meats, Cumberland, is recalling teriyaki-flavored beef jerky, because the seasoning used contains wheat, an allergen, and no warning was including on the label, the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection announced today.

No illnesses have been reported from consuming this product. Wheat can cause serious reactions in people with an allergy or severe sensitivity. The product is safe to consume by those who do not have an allergy or intolerance to wheat.

The affected products were produced on or before Dec. 18, and have the Wisconsin inspection mark – an outline of the state -- with the number 729 inside it, either on the label or on the package. The labeling problem was found during a routine inspection.

Louie’s has voluntarily recalled the product and is working with DATCP to collect as much product as possible. All retail products were sold in quarter pound packages, and in bulk form. Wholesale product is packaged with preprinted weight.

Anyone with signs or symptoms of food-borne illness should contact a physician. Consumers who have any of these products can return them to the original place of purchase or discard them.

Consumers with questions about this recall can contact William Muench at (715) 822-4728.

Read or Share this story: http://www.wisfarmer.com/story/news/2017/12/20/beef-jerky-recalled-allergens-missing-label/971990001/