** Indicates an auction ad appearing in this issue of the Wisconsin State Farmer.

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 26

Online

Ending Dec. 26 at 6:00 PM. Vehicles, Trailers, Skid Steer, Farm Equip., Industrial & More. Located at 2231 US Hwy 12, Baldwin, WI. Visit www.smith-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 27

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Expecting 150-200 Dairy Cattle. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 190 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle Located at Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com for Updates. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC, Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 28

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM. Special Holiday Select Sale, A Very Nice Lineup of High Quality Young Cows w/Good Production & Low SCC. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co., Owen, WI.

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 29

St. Anne, IL.

8:00 AM. Large Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. Visit www.stanneconsignmentauctions.com. Sale conducted by St. Anne Consignment Auction & Equipment Sales, St. Anne, IL.

Juda, WI.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Farm/Construction Equip., Trucks, Trailers, Shop Tools & More for Jordan Implement. Located at N2469 Cty Hwy S. Visit spowers3764@yahoo.com. Sale Conducted by Powers Auction Service, South Wayne, WI.

** Jefferson, WI.

Tractors, Farm Machinery and More at 10:30 AM. 118 Head of Reg. & Hi-Grade Dairy Cattle at 12;00 Noon. Located at N3660 State Rd. 89. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Richland Center, WI.

SATURDAY, DECEMBER 30

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale Conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

TUESDAY, JANUARY 2

Montgomery City, MO.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Skid Steer, Combine, Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Fuel Tank & More for Eric & Penny Harness. Located at the South Edge of Hwy 19. Visit www.wheelerauctions.com. Sale by Wheeler Auctions & Real Estate, Paris, MO.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 6

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave.. Visit www.auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 3

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave.. Visit www.auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 3

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave.. Visit www.auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 7

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave.. Visit www.auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 5

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave.. Visit www.auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

