Paddy and the Pig is a caricature found in political cartoons during Victorian times. A toy based on the caricature sold recently for $1,320. (Photo: Cowles Syndicate Inc.)

Famous mascots, logos and characters from books' and songs are being tossed aside in this modern, more politically correct world. The Aunt Jemima of today doesn't resemble the original. Chief Wahoo of the Cleveland Indians baseball team will be banned from the uniforms in a year. But has it gone too far?

It has been suggested that the Fighting Irish Leprechaun, mascot of the University of Notre Dame sports teams, be dropped as non-politically correct. Though derived from Irish folklore, some think he is a negative stereotype that insults those of Irish background.

As always, there are two sides to the argument, and so far, those who like their leprechaun are winning. This leprechaun probably was inspired by "Paddy and the Pig," a caricature used by British political cartoonists since the the 1840s to represent Ireland and the Irish people.

Paddy was the ignorant peasant; the pig was the backward agricultural nation. Paddy wore breeches, a patched coat and a strange hat. Most of the political arguments were about Irish Home Rule, a hot topic in Victorian England politics. The comic Paddy was recreated as a toy.

A version made by Lehmann, a German toy manufacturer, depicts Paddy trying to ride an uncooperative pig that moves back and forth while Paddy holds on for dear life. It sold at a Bertoia auction in New Jersey recently for $1,320.

***

Q: I bought a set of Avon 1876 Cape Cod dishes, one for me and one for my daughter, but I gave mine to her thinking she might get married someday, but she never did. She's 65 now and the dishes have never been used. It's a set of 12 and the dishes are ruby red. They have never been used, and still are in the boxes they came in. I'd like to sell them. What are they worth?

A: Avon started as the California Perfume Company in 1886. The name Avon was used beginning in 1929. It's still in business and sells beauty and personal care products, jewelry, and other items. The 1876 Cape Cod Collection was made for Avon by Wheaton Glass Company from 1975 to 1993. According to Avon, the design was inspired by Roman Rosette, an early Sandwich glass pattern, and the name commemorates the 1876 Philadelphia Centennial, the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, and Cape Cod, where Sandwich glass originated. The dark red glass was made from a special formula made for that pattern. Tall candlesticks and cruets were made the first year. Some pieces were packed with Avon products or filled with Avon cologne, bath oil or bubble bath. A few new pieces were introduced each year, while others were discontinued. Dinner plates sell for $15 to $30, a cup and saucer for $6 to $15.

***

Q: I have a very big Westmoreland punch bowl in the paneled grape pattern that has some stress cracks in the bottom. Is there any way to repair it or should I just hunt for a replacement?

A: If you plan to use the punch bowl, you should look for a replacement or take it to a specialist in glass repair. Then you won't have to worry about a future leak. A similar punch bowl would cost about $150.

***

Q: I am a niece of Viktor Schreckengost and have unearthed some packed-away items of his, as well as a painting that was in my mother's attic. What is my best course to follow in getting values and any market for these items that I am not interested in keeping for myself?

A: As you know, your uncle was a very famous artist and industrial designer. Viktor Schreckengost (1906-2008) was a painter, potter and industrial designer. He created modern dinnerware for American Limoges Co., trucks for White Motor Company, bicycles, pedal cars and toys for Murray, furniture, lawn mowers, golf carts, artificial limbs and more. His most famous piece is the Jazz Bowl, a turquoise and blue punch bowl with art deco designs of New York City. He didn't know it was for Eleanor Roosevelt when he designed it. She and President Roosevelt liked it so much she bought two more bowls. Your uncle is so famous his artwork sells well an any auction or top gallery, but his prints, toys, pedal toys and special plates and sculptures sell best in his home town. If you have a lot of things to auction, you should negotiate the charges.

***

Q: I'd like to know a reasonable value of an old portable record player, a Califone Model 1430K. I'd like to buy one and this model reminds me of the one I used in school when I was younger. Can you help?

A: The Califone Model 1430K was a phonograph made in the 1970s, and '80s and a model popular with schools, libraries and churches. It was a solid state phonograph with a built-in speaker and a 4-speed turntable that played 45, 33, 16 and 78 RPM records. It had some useful features, including a built-in 45 adaptor and an on/off knob with a Pause position. Older models were blue or gray and had a metal turntable platter. Newer ones were made in gray with a plastic platter. But while considered "portable" in a case with a removable lid, it weighs almost 20 pounds. A working Califone Model 1430K sells for $50 to $75.

***

Tip: Wash art glass in lukewarm water with a little softening agent and some mild dishwashing soap.

***

* * *

CURRENT PRICES

Current prices are recorded from antiques shows, flea markets, sales and auctions throughout the United States. Prices vary in different locations because of local economic conditions.

"Peanuts" Lucy cookie jar, yellow dress, 12 x 8 1/2 inches, $15.

Coca-Cola cooler, airline, metal, side mount, bottle opener, red, 1950, 14 1/2 x 18 1/2 inches, $200.

Box, dresser, Bolivian rosewood, white ash stripe, turned wood, Jerry Patrasso, 2 1/2 x 3 7/8 inches, $260.

Cellarette, Sheraton, banded mahogany, satinwood, bellflowers, children, c. 1840, 21 3/8 x 22 inches, $550.

Jade, vase, dark green, pagoda shaped lid, hanging bells, pierced cylinder, dragon heads, 23 x 13 inches, $750.

Russel Wright aluminum tea set, tea pot, sugar and creamer, tray, spun, wood handles, 4 pieces, $780.

Typewriter, Caligraph No. 2, upstroke, full keyboard, two space bars, 1949, $865.

Lamp, 9-light, bronze, gilt, urn shape, acanthus swags, scrolling arms, bobeches, Greek key, 32 x 26 inches, $1,185.

Ohr inkwell, federal shield, hearts, green glaze, crimpled, dimpled, c. 1895, 6 3/8 x 5 1/2 inches, $3,200.

Enamel, plaque, Chinese warriors, traditional robes, Philip & Kevin Laverne, 65 x 24 inches, $10,000.

***

