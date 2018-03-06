East Central Select Sires logo (Photo: East Central Select Sires)

WAUPUN – East Central/Select Sires, based in Waupun and serving southern Wisconsin, is offering seven, $1,000 scholarships this year -- two of which are designated to technical-school or short-course students.

Those interested can find the application at eastcentralselectsires.com. The deadline is June 1, 2018.

Scholarships are available for two types of students. Applicants must be presently enrolled in a four-year college or a one- or two-year technical college or short-course program in an agricultural-related field.

Applicants can also be a high-school senior admitted into one of the aforementioned programs. The applicant or their parent(s) must be currently purchasing semen and/or farm products from East Central/Select Sires.

Winners will receive notification in July, prior to the official award presentation at the East Central/Select Sires Annual Meeting in August.

Read or Share this story: http://www.wisfarmer.com/story/money/2018/03/06/east-central-select-sires-scholarship-applications-due-june-1/398520002/