FRIDAY, MARCH 02

LaValle, WI.

8:30 AM. Cattle, Horses, Sheep, Feed, Farm Machinery, Semi Vans, Building Materials, Guns, Household & More. For Harvey & Ida Schmucker. Located at E1920 Cty G. Visit www.simonsons.net. Sale by Simonson Real Estate & Auction, Cashton, WI.

Owatonna, MN.

9:30 AM. JD Tractors, 4 w/Loaders, JD Machinery, Compact & Hobby Tractors, Semis & Trailers & More for Festal Farms Co. Located at 1216 Cedar Ave. N. Visit www.maringauction.com. Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

Union Center, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Skidsteers, Combine/Heads, ATVs, Farm Machinery & More for This Scenic Bluffs Farmer Consignment Auction. Located at Hwy 33/80/82. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auction, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

Gilman, WI.

11:00 AM. 67 Head of Grade Dairy Cattle, Tractors, Machinery, TMR Mixer & More for the O'Malleys. Located at N3842 Eddy La. Visit www.christensensales.com. Sale Conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. Abbotsford, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 03

Benton, WI.

9:00 AM. Skid Loader, Mini Excavator, Air Compressors, Lawn/Garden, Shop, Tools & More for This Contractor's Equipment Auction. Located at 72 Easy St. Visit www.powersauction.com. Sale Conducted by Powers Auction Service, South Wayne, WI.

Prairie du Sac, WI.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Machinery, Trailers, Recreation & More for Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni & Honey Creek Snowmobile Club. Located at Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni Park. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale by Gavin Bros. Auction, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

Platteville, WI.

9:30 AM. Farm Machinery Dispersal for Leroy Sensenig & Others. Located at 8425 Cty Rd D. Sale Conducted by Tim Slack Auction & Realty, LLC. Lancaster, WI.

** Shawano, WI.

10:00 AM 200 Holstein Cows & Heifers, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers & More for Larry Lindner Family. Located at W8180 Broadway Rd. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

Lena, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, ATV's, Guns, Coins & More for the Estate of John Konkel, JR. Located at 5008 Stiles Rd. East. Visit bahrkeauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Inc. Gillett, WI.

Mt. Horeb, WI.

10:30 AM. Cattle, Tractors, Skidloaders, Machinery, Feed, Corn Cribs & More for Grant Nyhus Estate. Located at 668 Drammen Valley Rd. Visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

Albany, MN.

10:30 AM. Tractors, Combine, Trailers, Machinery, Trucks, Tools & More for Roger & Dorcas Dowell. Located at 32512 Cty 41. Visit www.midamericanauctioninc.com. Sale Conducted by Mid-American Auction Co Inc. Sauk Centre, MN.

Sharon, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Car & More for Richard & Marilyn Hafferkamp. Located at N725 Bollinger Rd. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co. Sharon, WI.

River Falls, WI.

12:00 Noon. Featuring 50 Lots of Holstein Heifers for the UW-River Falls Dairy Club. Located on Cty Rd MM. Visit www.tommorrisltd.com. Sale Conducted by Tom Morris LTD. Amery, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 04

Sandwich, IL.

8:00 AM. Power Tools, Plumbing, Electrical, Lumber, Trim, Siding, Leaf Blowers, Hardware Store Items & More. Located at 16746 Chicago Rd. Visit gavinauctionservices.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Auction Co. Sandwich, IL.

Arcadia, WI.

9:30 AM. Trucks, Tractors, Trailers, Farm Equip., & More Located at Value Implement, Hwy 93. Visit www.NorthernInvestment.Com. Sale Conducted by Northern Investment Co. Independence, WI.

Online

Ending March 6. Trucks, Trailers & Tools for SS Manufacturing Company. Located at 1000 Rock Ledge Ln. Neenah, WI. Visit www.hansenandyoung.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 06

Arcadia, WI.

9:30 AM. Trucks, Tractors, Trailers, Farm Equip., & More Located at Value Implement, Hwy 93. Visit www.NorthernInvestment.Com. Sale Conducted by Northern Investment Co. Independence, WI.

** Menasha, WI.

11:00 AM Wittman/Mader Retirement and Reduction Farm Equipment & More Auction to be held at W5461 Manitowoc Rd. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Online

Ending March 6. Trucks, Trailers & Tools for SS Manufacturing Company. Located at 1000 Rock Ledge Ln. Neenah, WI. Visit www.hansenandyoung.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

** Online Ending March 16.

Semi Tractors, Trailers, Farm Machinery, GPS Equipment. UTV Attach. & More. Located at N7128 Romadka Ave. Visit steffesgroup.com. Sale Conducted by Steffes Group, Inc. Litchfield, MN.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 07

** Fennimore, WI.

9:00 AM. Large Machinery Consignment Auction For Jeff's Tractors, LLC. Located at 12011 Hwy 61. Visit Jeffstractorsllc.com. Sale Conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co. Muscoda, WI.

** Juda, WI.

10:30 AM. Real Estate, Complete Dairy Cattle & Farm Equipment Dispersal Auction for Lee "Toad" Wenzel. Located Off Hwy 11-81 on Hargwig Rd. Visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

** Abbotsford, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Skid Steer, Forage Equip., Planting, Tillage & More. Located at W725 Oak Rd. Visit www.christensensales.com. Sale Conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Dairy Auction, 2 Holstein Herds Pending. Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 136 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. Located at Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com for updates. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC. Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 08

Strawberry Point, IA.

9:00 AM. 60-80 Tractors, 800+ Pieces of Machinery. Visit www.EverittTractors.com. Sale Conducted by Joel's Tractors & Auction, Strawberry Point, IA.

** Milan, IL.

10:00 AM. Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers. Located at 1001 E 1st Avenue. Visit www.usauctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by US Auctioneers Inc. Rock Island, IL.

** Villard, MN.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Truck, Trailers, Lagoon Crawler, Parts & More for Pro-Pumping Estate. Located on Westport St. Visit steffesgroup.com. Sale Conducted by Steffes Group, Inc. Litchfield, MN.

FRIDAY, MARCH 09

** Withee, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combines, Farm Equip, Harvesting, Tillage, Spraying & More for This Machinery Consignment Auction Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Reeseville, WI.

Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for Details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

** Kenyon, MN.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Machinery, Semi Tractors, Pickups & More for This Area Farmer & Lenders Auction. Located on Hwy 56 North. Visit www.maringauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co. Kenyon, MN.

Cecil, WI.

10:00 AM. 120 Acres w/ buildings, Machinery, Tractors, Boat, Lawn Mowers & More for Muth Farms. Located at N6620 Muth Lane. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC. Marion, WI.

** Shullsburg, WI.

10:00 AM. Collectible Farm Toys, Pedal Tractors & More for Steven Kent. Located at St. Matthews Gym, 344 N. Judgement St. visit www.teasdale-gill.com. Sale Conducted by Teasdale-Gill Auction Service LLC. Shullsburg, WI.

** Harmon, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Machinery & More for Bob & Mary Coleman. Located at 1324 Bollman Rd. Visit topauctions24-7.com/paspolo. Sale Conducted by Public Auction Service, Polo, IL.

** Fond du Lac, WI.

10:00 AM. Combined Government Administration, Confiscated Vehicles, Trucks, Equipment & More. Located at Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds. Visit www.auctionassociatesinc.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Associates Inc, Fond du Lac, WI.

** Harvard, IL.

10:00 AM Tractors, Farm Machinery, Livestock Equip, Lawn/Garden, Tools, Collectibles & More for the 15th Annual State Line Auction. Located at 20508 Oak Grove Rd. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auctions, Sharon, WI.

** Cascade, IA.

10:30 AM. Machinery, Dozer, Grain Bin, Grain Truck, Farm Tools & More for Joe & Rosie Staner Machinery Auction. Located at 20195 Skahill Rd. Visit auctionzip.com, ID #33411. Sale Conducted by Ivan Kurt Auction Realty,Cascade, IA.

** Berlin, WI.

10:00 AM Cabin Fever Reliever. Guns, Sporting Goods, Rec. Vehicles, Only Quality Consignments. Located Inside at R&M Motors, N359 St. Rd 49. Visit www.wisconsintractor.com or Donnie at 920-948-6290 or Pat at 920-229-6023. Sale by WI Tractor, Berlin, WI.

Gillett, WI.

12:00 Noon. 160 Acres of Outstanding Farmland Selling in 3 Parcels for Joe Kershek Estate. Located at 9345 Hwy 22. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

MONDAY, MARCH 12

** Herscher, IL.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Skidsteers, Farm Equip. & More for the Herscher Area March Consignment Auction. Located on Road 13000. Visit www.tomwitvoetequipment.com. Sale Conducted by Tom Witvoet Auction, Herscher, IL.

** Online

Ending March 12 & 13. Vehicles, Trailer, Industrial, Skid Steer, Shop, Recreation, Collectibles, Household & More. Multiple Locations & Neenah, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Nennah, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

** Dayton, MN.

10:00 AM. Cattle, Tractors, Farm Equip., Hay & More for This Elk River-Rogers-Dayton, MN Auction. Located at 15521 Dayton River Rd. Visit www.midamericanauctioninc.com. Sale Conducted by Mid-American Auction Co Inc. Dayton, MN.

** Mineral Point, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Dozer, Combines, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailer & More for Alan & Marcia Jewell. Located at 2215 Cty. Rd Q. Visit SteffesGroup.com. Sale Conducted by Steffes Group, Inc. Mt. Pleasant, IA.

** Lone Rock, WI.

10:30 AM. Tractors, Skid Steer, Farm Machinery, Trailers, Snowmobile, Tools, & More for Martin Kinyon. Located at 32399 Moss Hollow Dr. Visit www.stadeauctionm.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co. Sharon, WI.

** Seymour, WI.

11:30 AM. Tractors, Skidsteer, Forage Chopper, Discbine, Tandem Axle Gears, Corn Planter & More for VanDeHei Farm. Located at W3480 Tubbs Rd. Sale Conducted Jointly by Forest Junction Consignment Auction & Wiklinson Auction Co.

** Online

Ending March 13. Combine/Heads, Tractors, Machinery, Semi Tractors, Trailers & More for Laper Farm Retirement. Located W712 WI-44, Markesan, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

** Online

Ending March 13. Trucks, Trailers, Vans, Motorhomes, Industrial, Trucking & More for Gene Frederickson. Open House March 12, 11-2. Located at 4450 Fieldcrest Dr. Kaukauna, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

Online

Ending March 22, 6:00 PM. Retirement Farm Auction: Well Maintained Farm Equip. For Three M Farms. Located at N1159 Cranberry Rd. Adell, WI. Visit luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale Conducted by Luedke Auctions & Appraisals, Plymouth, WI.

** Online

Ending March 14. Utility Tractor w/Loader, Skid Loader Grapple Buckets & Snow Pushers, Material Bucket, Gravity Boxes, Flat Rack, Running Gears & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

** Montgomery, MN.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Grain Cart, Sprayer, Tillage Tolls, Day Cab, & More for Legacy Family Farms. Located at Corner of MN St Hwy 13 & 400th St. Visit www.maringauction.com. Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

** Orange City, IA.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combines, Farm Equipment, Vehicles & More for Blendl Brothers. Located at 4767 Ibex Ave. Sale Conducted by Gehling Auction Co. LLC, Preston, MN.

** Medford, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Forage Equip., Tillage/Planting & More for Allen & Diane Kasparek. Located at N2996 Cty Hwy C. Visit www.christensensales.com. Sale Conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. Abbotsford, WI.

** Collins, WI.

11:00 AM Two Quality Partial Farm Lines & More Selling in the 2018 Collins Combo to be held at the Rockland Town Hall. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

New Paris, IN.

3 Day Sale, March 15-17. 8:30 AM. Collector Tractor, Toy, Literature, Memorabilia & More. Located at 72435 State Rd 15. Visit www.polkauction.com. Sale Conducted by Polk Auction Co. New Paris, IN.

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

** Marion, WI.

10:30 AM. Machinery, Feed, Cattle & More. Real Estate Sells at Noon for Jason & Deyonne Ullmer. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC. Marion, WI.

** Argyle, WI.

1100 AM. Complete Farm Equip. Auction for Dan Hanson. Located at 9140 Co. Rd. M. Visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

** Shawano, WI.

11:00 AM. 170 Holstein Cows/Heifers, Farm Machinery, Some Antiques & More for Mark & Kathy Kroenke. Located at N7256 Box Elder Rd. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

** Denmark, WI.

9:00 AM. Denmark Lions Consignment Auction. Looking for Consignments of Good, Used Industrial & Farm Equip. Located 3 Mi. South of Denmark off Cty Rd R. Sale Conducted by Bochek Sales, Sturgeon Bay, WI.

** Clinton, WI.

10:00 AM. Ag Related Consignments Wanted for the Annual Clinton FFA Alumni Auction. Located at 105 Scot Drive. Visit www.billperkinsauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Perkins Auction & Realty, Avalon, WI.

Shiocton, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Farm Machinery, Tools & More for Gordy Lorenz. Located at N9423 Navarino Rd. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

** Kiel, WI.

4:00 PM Banquet, Raffles and Auction for the 30th WI Coon Hunters Assoc held at Millhome Supper Club. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 18

Lebanon, WI.

9:30 AM. Accepting Consignments of Farm Machinery/Equip, Hay, Lawn/Garden, Tools, Firearms, Sporting Goods, Boats & More from March 10 -17. Located at the Lebanon Sportsman’s Club. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 20

** Brillion, WI.

11:00 AM Dairy Herd Dispersal, Farm Equipment and More to be held in Brillion, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

** Albion, WI.

Noon. 114+/- Acres Sold in 2 Parcels or in its Entirety. Located on Stoughton Rd. Visit www.badgerstateauction.com. Sale Conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, LLC, Milton, WI.

Online

Ending March 20. Sell Your Farm Machinery & Heavy Equipment. Multiple Locations. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, Wi.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

Online

Ending March 21. Tractors, Tillage, Planting, Hay/Forage & More. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Unified Jones, Watertown, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

** Potter, WI.

10:30 AM Gruett's Inc Open House & Inventory Reduction Auction to be held in Potter, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.



A Special Farm Equipment Auction & Event.

Watch for Updates. Sale Conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

Lyndon Station, WI.

Fri., March 23 10:00 AM. Sat. March 24, 9:00 AM. Over 400 Lots of Farm Toys, Pedal Tractors, Antique Tractors & More for 14th Spring Auction Extravaganza. Sale Conducted by Lulich Auction & Realty Inc. Lyndon Station, WI.

** Peshtigo, WI.

12:00 Noon. 110 Holstein Cows & Bred Heifers for Jandt Farms. Located at N3439 Jandt Rd. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate Peshtigo, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

** Fond du Lac, WI.

9:00 AM. Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Tractors, Shop, Collectibles & More for This Annual Spring Machinery Consignment Auction. Visit www.auctionsp.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

** Merrill, WI.

11:00 AM. Land Acreage Selling in 12 Parcels, Modern Well-Kept Machinery & More for Terry Gaeu..Located at W4754 Co Rd. Q. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

** Peshtigo, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Machinery, Grain Truck, Boat Tools & More for Richard & JoAlyce Alley. Located at W4288 Hwy 64. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

Online

Ending April 10. Wanted: Quality, Gently Used Consignments for This Consignment Auction. Located at 1134 W. Main St., Waupun, WI. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Unified Jones Auctions & Realty, LLC, Waupun, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

Preston, MN

9:30 AM Advertising deadline is March 8. Selling Tractors/Combines/Heads/Planters/Drills/ Tillage Equip. & Much More Located 27741 State Hwy 16. Visit gehlingauction.com Sale Conducted by Gehling Implement & Auction, Preston, MN

Newton, WI.

11:00 AM. Leslie Gannigan & Others, A Super Hay Line-up and More. Sale Conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC, Newton WI.

** Online

Ending March 29. Avon & Other Collectibles, Roll Top Desk, Dressers & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

South Wayne, WI.

9:00 AM. Consignments Wanted: Farm/Construction, Recreational, Trucks, Trailers & More for Black Hawk FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. Located at 2445 E. St Hwy 11. Visit www.powersauction.com. Sale by Powers Auction Service, S. Wayne, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 05

Davenport, IA.

3 Day Sale. Time to Consign. 400 Tractors, 400 Signs & Farm Relics for the Gone Farmin' Spring Classic Consignment Sale. Located at Mississippi Valley Fair Center. Visit mecum.com. Sale Conducted by Mecum Auctions, Walworth, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 06

Mason, WI.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Machinery Construction Equip., Sporting Goods, Vehicles & More for This Northland Consignment Auction. Located at 63750 US Hwy 63. Sale Conducted by Lulich Auction & Realty Inc. Lyndon Station, WI.

** Reedsville, WI.

10:30 AM. Equity Livestock Reedsville Machinery Consignment Sale. Call Consignments in by March 16 for Advertising. Sale Conducted by Equity Livestock, Reedsville, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 07

** Browntown, WI.

9:00 AM. Quality Consignments Wanted: Farm/Construction Equip., Trucks, Trailers, Recreational & More. Located at 101 E Murray St. Visit www.powersauction.com. Sale Conducted by Powers Auction Service, South Wayne, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

Tigerton, WI.

12:00 Noon. 33.7 Acre Farm w/Frontage on Little Wolf River for Goldie Moen-Opperman. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

** Hazelhurst, IL.

Consignments Wanted for the Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment Auction Located at Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm. Sale Conducted by Public Auction Service Inc., Polo, IL.

Plymouth, WI.

Wanted: Farm/Construction, Lawn/Garden, Recreational, Tools, Collectibles & More for 19th Annual Spring Consignment Auction, Held at Luedke Farms. Visit www.luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale by Luedke Auctions & Appraisals, Plymouth, WI.

** Deerfield, WI.

Wanted Consignments of Tractors, Farm Equipment, Lawn/Garden, Recreational, Tools & More for Annual Nora's Community Auction. Located at 1843 Hwy 12. Visit www.auctionspecialistsstoughton.com. Sale by Auction Specialists Stoughton, WI.

** Beaver Dam, WI.

Consignments Wanted: Farm Tractors, Farm Machinery, Industrial Equip. & More. Located at 9663 CTH S. Visit www.colbob.com. Sale Conducted by Bob's Auction Service, Columbus, WI.

SUNDAY, APRIL 08

** Embarrass, WI.

Noon. Furniture, Artwork, Firearms, Crossbow, Knives, Stands, Boats, Motor & More for Allen & Susan List. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

Milton, WI.

9:00 AM. Consignments Wanted. Tractors, Machinery, Trailers, Hay/Straw & More for this Annual Consignment Sale. Located at 6337 Cty Rd Y. Visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale by George Auction Service & Real Estate Auctions, Evansville, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

Denmark, WI.

11:00 AM Family Farm Equipment Auction to be held in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

** Belvidere, IL.

9:30 AM. Prairie Grange 42nd Annual Consignment Auction. Located at Boone County Fairgrounds, 8791 IL Rt 76. Sale Conducted by Lee Auction Service, Belvidere, WI.

Mayville, WI.

1:00 PM. 3 BR Home w/1 Car Attached Garage on 1.49 Acres for Bryanne Gonzalez. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

** Marion, WI.

9:00 AM. Tack, Trailers & Horses. Visit www.nolansales.com for details. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

Hampshire, IL.

9:30 AM. 26 Gas Engines, Also, Norgard Log Splitter from the Collection of Dean Warrington. Located at 128 East St. Visit www.hilpipre.com. Sale Conducted by Hilpipre Auction Co. Waterloo, IA.

Watertown, WI.

10:00 AM. Wanted Pullers & Consignors - Vintage & Antique Tractors Only for 1st Annual Antique Tractor Pull & Auction. Located at Badgerland Park, N1086 Cty Rd L. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale By Unified Jones, Watertown, WI.

Watertown, WI.

April 28, Tractor Pull Starts at 10:00, Auction to Follow. April 29, 10:00 AM. Spring Lawn/Garden Auction. Both Located at N1086 Cty Rd L. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale By Unified Jones Auction & Realty, LLC, Watertown, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 05

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 02

** Marathon, WI.

11:00 AM. Construction & Landscaping Equipment. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.





