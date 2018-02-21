Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

Dane, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Farm Equipment, Feed & More for Mark & Mary Pertzborn. Located at 6649 Pertzborn Rd. Visit gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

Coleman, WI.

11:00 AM. 110 Holstein Cow & Heifers, 2 Full Lines of Farm Machinery & More. Located at 11232 Ledge Ln. Visit yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

Savanna, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, 4-Wheelers & More for Stone Machinery. Located at 12433 Zion Rd. Visit calhounauction.com. Sale Conducted by Jim Calhoun, Auctioneer, Mt. Carroll, IL.

Hartland, WI.

10:00 AM. Collectible Tractors, Farm Machinery, 1924 Ford Model T, Collectible Farm, Tools, Recreational & More for Leroy Tobolt Estate. Located at N79W32585 Peterson Rd. Visit stadeauction.com. Sale by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractor, Machinery, Lawn/Garden, Shop/Tools, Feed & More for the 27th Annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. Located at 19805 Durand Ave. Visit waterfordffaalumni.org. Sale by Hagemann Auction Service, Burlington, WI.

** Merrill, WI.

11:00 AM. 341.76 Acres of Land, Machinery & Special Items for Terry Gaeu. Visit nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales, LLC, Marion, WI.

Beloit, WI.

11:00 AM. 101+/- Acres of Farmland Located at 2144 & 2220 W. Creedy Rd. Sale Held at 2711 S. Afton Rd. Visit badgerstateauction.com. Sale Conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, LLC, Milton, WI.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

Union, IL.

11:00 AM. Tractor, Combine, Farm Equip., Grain Truck, Collectibles, Semi-Tractor & More for Larry & Mary Frohling. Located at 8305 Leech Rd. Visit gordonstadeauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Gordon Stade Auctions, Huntley, IL.

Lena, WI.

11:00 AM. Over 500 Toys at Yoap's Auction Gallery, 6234 Duame Rd. Visit yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

Online

Ending Feb. 26. Trucks, Tractors, Chopper & Equipment. Located at N4910 Matson Black River Falls, WI. visit hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

** Online

Ending Feb. 26. Outdoor Wood Burner, 20006 Elite. Visit auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du Lac, WI.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

** Alma Center, WI.

9:30 AM. Tractors, Combine, Vehicles, Trailers, Farm Machinery & More for Bill Laufenberg. Located at N8409 Meek Rd. Visit NorthernInvestment.Com. Sale Conducted by Northern Investment Co, Mondovi, WI.

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM. Special Dairy Sale. Complete Herd Dispersal for Tyler Prudlick. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.

** Thorp, WI.

11:00 AM. Complete Herd Dispersal, 250 Head of Reg. & High Grade Holstein Dairy Cows & Heifers. Located at N13653 Cty Rd. M. Sale Conducted by Equity Livestock, Thorp, WI.

** Greenleaf, WI.

Noon. Mark Lemke Farm Retirement Auction to be held at 6899 Holly Mor Rd. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Online

Ending Feb. 27. 6:00 PM. Vehicles, Trailers, Skid Steer, Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial & More for Smith Auctions Online Equip. Auctions. Located at 2231 US Hwy 12, Baldwin, WI. Visit smith-auctions.com. Sale by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

Online

Ending Feb. 27. Tractors & Machinery for Litwiller Farm Retirement. Located at 492 15th Ave. Almena, WI. Visit hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

Waunakee, WI.

9:30 AM. Tractors, Skidsteers, Combine, Farm Machinery, Trailers, Shop & More for Kick A Boo Farms Ivan & Stan Hellandbrand Owners. Located at 7456 Kickaboo Rd. Visit gavinbros.com. Sale by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Auburdndale, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Forage, Planting, Tillage, Machinery & More. 12:00 Noon Real Estate Sells. Visit christensensales.com. Sale Conducted by Christensen Sales Corp., Abbotsford, WI.

** Withee, WI.

11:00 AM. Dairy Auction. 2 Complete Herd Dispersals Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 118 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle Located at the Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit stadeauction.com for updates. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC. Richland Center, WI.

** Online

Ending March 21. Tractors, Tillage, Planting, Hay/Forage Machinery & More. Visit jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, Watertown, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 01

** Columbus, WI.

10:00 AM. Quality Items from Local Contractors, Farmers & Municipalities Consignment Auction. Located at at Bly Auction Center, W1189 Cty Rd. K. Visit wisconsintractor.com. Sale Conducted by WI Tractor, Berlin, WI.

** Loyal, WI.

Special Dairy Sale. 2 Complete Herd Dispersals Plus Many Good Consignments. Located at W1461 State hwy 98. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.

** Online

Ending March 1. Chain Saw, Welder, Bench Vise, Hand Tools, Hardware, Tool Boxes & More. Visit auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC, Fond du lac, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 02

** LaValle, WI.

8:30 AM. Cattle, Horses, Sheep, Feed, Farm Machinery, Semi Vans, Building Materials, Guns, Household & More. For Harvey & Ida Schmucker. Located at E1920 Cty G. Visit simonsons.net. Sale by Simonson Real Estate & Auction, Cashton, WI.

** Owatonna, MN.

9:30 AM. JD Tractors, 4 w/Loaders, JD Machinery, Compact & Hobby Tractors, Semis & Trailers & More for Festal Farms Co. Located at 1216 Cedar Ave. N. Visit maringauction.com. Sale Conducted by Matt Maring Auction Co., Kenyon, MN.

** Union Center, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Skidsteeers, Combine/Heads, ATVs, Farm Machinery & More for This Scenic Bluffs Farmer Consignment Auction. Located at Hwy 33/80/82. Visit gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auction, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Gilman, WI.

11:00 AM. 67 Head of Grade Dairy Cattle, Tractors, Machinery, TMR Mixer & More for the O'Malleys. Located at N3842 Eddy La. Visit christensensales.com. Sale Conducted by Christensen Sales Corp. Abbotsford, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 03

** Benton, WI.

9:00 AM. Skid Loader, Mini Excavator, Air Compressors, Lawn/Garden, Shop, Tools & More for This Contractor's Equipment Auction. Located at 72 Easy St. Visit powersauction.com. Sale Conducted by Powers Auction Service, South Wayne, WI.

** Prairie du Sac, WI.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Machinery, Trailers, Recreation & More for Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni & Honey Creek Snowmobile Club. Located at Sauk Prairie FFA Alumni Park.Visit gavinbros.com. Sale by Gavin Bros. Auction, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Platteville, WI.

9:30 AM. Farm Machinery Dispersal for Leroy Sensenig & Others. Located at 8425 Cty Rd D. Sale Conducted by Tim Slack Auction & Realty, LLC. Lancaster, WI.

** Shawano, WI.

10:00 AM 200 Holstein Cows & Heifers, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers & More for Larry Lindner Family. Located at W8180 Broadway Rd. Visit yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

Lena, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, ATV's, Guns, Coins & More for the Estate of John Konkel, JR. Located at 5008 Stiles Rd. East. Visit bahrkeauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Inc. Gillett, WI.

** Mt. Horeb, WI.

10:30 AM. Cattle, Tractors, Skid Loaders, Machinery, Feed, Corn Cribs & More for Grant Nyhus Estate. Located at 668 Drammen Valley Rd. Visit bm-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

** Albany, MN.

10:30 AM. Tractors, Combine, Trailers, Machinery, Trucks, Tools & More for Roger & Dorcas Dowell. Located at 32512 Cty 41. Visit midamericanauctioninc.com. Sale Conducted by Mid-American Auction Co Inc. Sauk Centre, MN.

** Sharon, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Car & More for Richard & Marilyn Hafferkamp. Located at N725 Bollinger Rd. Visit stadeauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co. Sharon, WI.

** River Falls, WI.

12:00 Noon. Featuring 50 Lots of Holstein Heifers for the UW-River Falls Dairy Club. Located on Cty Rd MM. Visit tommorrisltd.com. Sale Conducted by Tom Morris LTD. Amery, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

Greenville, IL.

9:00 AM. Farm Machinery Consignment Auction. All Types of Farm Machinery. Located at Bond County Fairgrounds. Sale Conducted by Langham Auctioneers Inc. Greenville, IL.

SUNDAY, MARCH 04

Sandwich, IL.

8:00 AM. Power Tools, Plumbing, Electrical, Lumber, Trim, Siding, Leaf Blowers, Hardware Store Items & More. Located at 16746 Chicago Rd. Visit gavinauctionservices.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Auction Co. Sandwich, IL.

** Arcadia, WI.

9:30 AM. Trucks, Tractors, Trailers, Farm Equip., & More Located at Value Implement, Hwy 93. Visit NorthernInvestment.Com. Sale Conducted by Northern Investment Co. Independence, WI.

** Online

Ending March 6. Trucks, Trailers & Tools for SS Manufacturing Company. Located at 1000 Rock Ledge Ln. Neenah, WI. Visit hansenandyoung.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 06

** Arcadia, WI.

9:30 AM. Trucks, Tractors, Trailers, Farm Equip., & More Located at Value Implement, Hwy 93. Visit NorthernInvestment.Com. Sale Conducted by Northern Investment Co. Independence, WI.

** Menasha, WI.

11:00 AM Wittman/Mader Retirement and Reduction Farm Equipment & More Auction to be held at W5461 Manitowoc Rd. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

** Online

Ending March 6. Trucks, Trailers & Tools for SS Manufacturing Company. Located at 1000 Rock Ledge Ln. Neenah, WI. Visit hansenandyoung.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 08

** Strawberry Point, IA.

9:00 AM. 60-80 Tractors, 800+ Pieces of Machinery. Visit EverittTractors.com. Sale Conducted by Joel's Tractors & Auction, Strawberry Point, IA.

** Milan, IL.

10:00 AM. Truck Tractors, Straight Trucks & Trailers. Located at 1001 E 1st Avenue. Visit usauctioneers.com. Sale Conducted by US Auctioneers Inc. Rock Island, IL.

FRIDAY, MARCH 09

** Withee, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combines, Farm Equip, Harvesting, Tillage, Spraying & More for This Machinery Consignment Auction Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

** Reeseville, WI.

Quality Feeder Cattle Auction. Visit milwaukeestockyards.com for Details. Sale Conducted by Milwaukee Stockyards LLC, Reeseville, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

** Cecil, WI.

10:00 AM. 120 Acres w/ buildings, Machinery, Tractors, Boat, Lawn Mowers & More for Muth Farms. Located at N6620 Muth Lane. Visit nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC. Marion, WI.

** Gillett, WI.

12:00 Noon. 160 Acres of Outstanding Farmland Selling in 3 Parcels for Joe Kershek Estate. Located at 9345 Hwy 22. Visit yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

Berlin, WI.

Cabin Fever Reliever. Guns, Sporting Goods, Rec. Vehicles, Only Quality Consignments. Located Inside at R&M Motors, N359 St. Rd 49. Visit wisconsintractor.com or Donnie at 920-948-6290 or Pat at 920-229-6023. Sale by WI Tractor, Berlin, WI.

15th Annual State Line Auction.

Now Accepting Items for Annual Spring Sale. To Be Held at A.A. Anderson Inc. Machinery Lot Call A, A, Anderson at 815-943-5454 or Bill Stade Auction Co. at 262-736-4141, Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co. Sharon, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

Seymour, WI.

11:30 AM. Tractors, Skidsteer, Forage Chopper, Discbine, Tandem Axle Gears, Corn Planter & More for VanDeHei Farm. Located at W3480 Tubbs Rd. Sale Conducted Jointly by Forest Junction Consignment Auction & Wiklinson Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

Online

Ending March 22, 6:00 PM. Retirement Farm Auction: Well Maintained Farm Equip. For Three M Farms. Located at N1159 Cranberry Rd. Adell, WI. Visit luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale Conducted by Luedke Auctions & Appraisals, Plymouth, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

** Collins, WI.

11:00 AM Two Quality Partial Farm Lines & More Selling at the Collins Combo, to be held at the Rockland Town Hall. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

** New Paris, IN.

3 Day Sale, March 15-17. 8:30 AM. Collector Tractor, Toy, Literature, Memorabilia & More. Located at 72435 State Rd 15. Visit polkauction.com. Sale Conducted by Polk Auction Co. New Paris, IN.

FRIDAY, MARCH 16

** Marion, WI.

10:30 AM. Machinery, Feed, Cattle & More. Real Estate Sells at Noon For Jason & Deyonne Ullmer. Visit nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC. Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

** Denmark, WI.

9:00 AM. Denmark Lions Consignment Auction. Looking for Consignments of Good, Used Industrial & Farm Equip. Located 3 Mi. South of Denmark off Cty Rd R. Sale Conducted by Bochek Sales, Sturgeon Bay, WI.

** Clinton, WI.

10:00 AM. Ag Related Consignments Wanted for the Annual Clinton FFA Alumni Auction. Located at 105 Scot Drive. Visit billperkinsauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Perkins Auction & Realty, Avalon, WI.

** Shiocton, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Farm Machinery, Tools & More for Gordy Lorenz. Located at N9423 Navarino Rd. Visit yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

** Kiel, WI.

4:00 PM 30th WI Coon Hunters Assoc. Charity and Awards Banquet & Auction to be held in Kiel, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 18

Lebanon, WI.

9:30 AM. Accepting Consignments of Farm Machinery/Equip, Hay, Lawn/Garden, Tools, Firearms, Sporting Goods, Boats & More from March 10 -17. Located at the Lebanon Sportsman’s Club. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 20

** Brillion, WI.

11:00 AM Dairy Herd Dispersal, Farm Equipment and More to be held in Brillion, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

Online

Ending March 20. Sell Your Farm Machinery & Heavy Equipment. Multiple Locations. Visit hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, Wi.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

Online

Ending March 21. Tractors, Tillage, Planting, Hay/Forage & More. Visit jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Unified Jones, Watertown, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

A Special Farm Equipment Auction and event.

Watch for Updates. Sale Conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 23

** Lyndon Station, WI.

Fri., March 23 10:00 AM. Sat. March 24, 9:00 AM. Over 400 Lots of Farm Toys, Pedal Tractors, Antique Tractors & More for 14th Spring Auction Extravaganza. Sale Conducted by Lulich Auction & Realty Inc. Lyndon Station, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

Fond du Lac, WI.

9:00 AM. Accepting Consignments of Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Lawn/Garden, Shop Equip., Collectibles & More. Located at W5659 CTH Y. Visit auctionsp.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

** Peshtigo, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Machinery, Grain Truck, Boat Tools & More for Richard & JoAlyce Alley. Located at W4288 Hwy 64. Visit yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

Merrill, WI.

11:00 AM. 341.76 Acres of Land, Machinery & More for Terry Gaeu. Visit nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

Online

Ending April 10. Wanted: Quality, Gently Used Consignments for This Consignment Auction. Located at 1134 W. Main St., Waupun, WI. Visit jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Unified Jones Auctions & Realty, LLC, Waupun, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

** Preston, MN

9:30 AM Advertising deadline is March 8. Selling Tractors/Combines/Heads/Planters/Drills/ Tillage Equip. & Much More Located 27741 State Hwy 16. Visit gehlingauction.com Sale Conducted by Gehling Implement & Auction, Preston, MN

Newton, WI.

11:00 AM. Leslie Gannigan & Others, A Super Hay Line-up and More. Sale Conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC, Newton WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

** South Wayne, WI.

9:00 AM. Consignments Wanted: Farm/Construction, Recreational, Trucks, Trailers & More for Black Hawk FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. Located at 2445 E. St Hwy 11. Visit powersauction.com. Sale by Powers Auction Service, S. Wayne, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 05

** Davenport, IA.

3 Day Sale. Time to Consign. 400 Tractors, 400 Signs & Farm Relics for the Gone Farmin' Spring Classic Consignment Sale. Located at Mississippi Valley Fair Center. Visit mecum.com. Sale Conducted by Mecum Auctions, Walworth, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 06

** Mason, WI.

9:00 AM. Tractors, Machinery Construction Equip., Sporting Goods, Vehicles & More for This Northland Consignment Auction. Located at 63750 US Hwy 63. Sale Conducted by Lulich Auction & Realty Inc. Lyndon Station, WI.

** Reedsville, WI.

10:30 AM. Equity Livestock Reedsville Machinery Consignment Sale. Call Consignments in by March 16 for Advertising. Sale Conducted by Equity Livestock, Reedsville, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 07

** Browntown, WI.

9:00 AM. Quality Consignments Wanted: Farm/Construction Equip., Trucks, Trailers, Recreational & More. Located at 101 E Murray St. Visit powersauction.com. Sale Conducted by Powers Auction Service, South Wayne, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

** Tigerton, WI.

12:00 Noon. 33.7 Acre Farm w/Frontage on Little Wolf River for Goldie Moen-Opperman. Visit nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

** Hazelhurst, IL.

Consignments Wanted for the Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment Auction Located at Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm. Sale Conducted by Public Auction Service Inc., Polo, IL.

Plymouth, WI.

Wanted: Farm/Construction, Lawn/Garden, Recreational, Tools, Collectibles & More for 19th Annual Spring Consignment Auction, Held at Luedke Farms. Visit luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale by Luedke Auctions & Appraisals, Plymouth, WI.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 11

** Milton, WI.

9:00 AM. Consignments Wanted. Tractors, Machinery, Trailers, Hay/Straw & More for this Annual Consignment Sale. Located at 6337 Cty Rd Y. Visit georgeauction.com. Sale by George Auction Service & Real Estate Auctions, Evansville, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 12

** Denmark, WI.

11:00 AM Family Farm Equipment Auction to be held in Denmark, WI. Sale conducted by Miller 'n Co Auctions, Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

** Mayville, WI.

1:00 PM. 3 BR Home w/1 Car Attached Garage on 1.49 Acres for Bryanne Gonzalez. Visit nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

Hampshire, IL.

9:30 AM. 26 Gas Engines, Also, Norgard Log Splitter from the Collection of Dean Warrington. Located at 128 East St. Visit hilpipre.com. Sale Conducted by Hilpipre Auction Co. Waterloo, IA.

Watertown, WI.

10:00 AM. Wanted Pullers & Consignors - Vintage & Antique Tractors Only for 1st Annual Antique Tractor Pull & Auction. Located at Badgerland Park, N1086 Cty Rd L. Visit jonesauctionservice.com. Sale by Unified Jones, Watertown, WI.

Watertown, WI.

April 28, Tractor Pull Starts at 10:00, Auction to Follow. April 29, 10:00 AM. Spring Lawn/Garden Auction. Both Located at N1086 Cty Rd L. Visit jonesauctionservice.com. Sale by Unified Jones Auction & Realty, LLC, Watertown, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 05

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

SATURDAY, JUNE 02

** Marathon, WI.

11:00 AM. Construction and Landscaping Equipment. Visit nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.





