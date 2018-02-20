Compeer Financial (Photo: Compeer Financial)

Compeer Financial, formerly AgStar Financial Services, Badgerland Financial and 1st Farm Credit Services, is committed to supporting the Wisconsin FFA Foundation because of the leadership development and educational opportunities offered to FFA members throughout Wisconsin.

This year, Compeer Financial has contributed $25,000 to the Wisconsin FFA Foundation to support a variety of agricultural education programming needs.

"We’re excited our gift will positively impact all aspects of FFA and agricultural education year-round, from the state level of the Wisconsin FFA Convention and the Quiz Bowl contest, to ag educator and alumni efforts, local workshops and more," says Rochelle Ripp Schnadt, Compeer Financial Fund for Rural America trustee.

"Many of our team members have proudly sported corduroy jackets during their careers, carrying those professional experiences and values into their roles with Compeer Financial."

As part of the Farm Credit System, Compeer Financial is a champion for rural America and the FFA program to support the agriculture industry’s future leaders. It is a member-owned and third largest Farm Credit cooperative which provides loans, leases, risk management and other financial services throughout 144 counties in Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

