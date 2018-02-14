Auction listings (Photo: Matt Colby/Now Media group)

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 16

Stockton, IL.

9:00 AM. 8 Farm Lines & 1 Contractor's Close-Out for This Large Farm Consignment Auction Located at 1330 S. Curtia Rd. Visit www.powersauction.com. Sale Conducted by Powers Auction Service, South Wayne, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 17

DeForest, WI.

9:00 AM. Model Train Collection. Hundreds of Train Cars & Accessories from the Estate of Vernon Yackley. Located at the Comfort Inn. Visit wyoderauction.com. Sale Conducted by W. Yoder Auction.com. Wautoma, WI.

Appleton, WI.

10:00 AM. Warehouse Items, Store/Office Items, Prints/Pictures & More for BPDI & Bookworld. Located at 1000 S. Lynndale Dr. Visit www.wagnersauctionandrealestate.com. Sale Conducted by Don Wagner's Auction Service, Ripon, WI.

Albany, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Machinery, Loader, Ear Corn Cribs, Shop, Antiques & More for Wilbur McCreedy. Located at W646 Dunphy Rd. Visit www.georgeauction.com. Sale Conducted by George Auction Service & Real Estate Auctions, Evansville, WI.

LaValle, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Farm Machinery, Lawn/Garden, Cattle Items, Shop & More for Doug & Penny Hilber. Located at S1518 Wegner Rd. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros. Auction., Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

Shawano, WI.

11:00 AM. Holstein Cows/Heifers, Tractors, Farm Machinery, Feed, Milking Equip. & More for Brian Opperman. Located at W8337 Hazel Dr. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 18

** Online

Ending 2/18. 2001 Mack RD6886, 2001 Mack CH613, 2001 Benson 34' End Dump. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 19

Online

Ending Feb. 19. Combine/Heads, Tractors, Planting/Tillage, Hay Equip, Trucks/Trailer & More. Located at 21732 290th Ave. Holcombe, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

** Online

Ending Feb. 28. 6:00 PM. Field Ready & Good Working Cond. Equipment for Eisenstraut Ag Service, Waldo, WI. & Phils Pumping, Chilton, WI. Visit luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale Conducted by Luedke Auctions and Appraisals, Plymouth, WI.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 20

** Withee, WI.

9:30 AM. Expecting 500 -700 Head for This Special Feeder Cattle & Bred Beef Cow Auction. Also Grass Fed Beef Seminar. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

Blue River, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors & Machinery. 12 Noon Real Estate, 4BR, 1BA on 27 Acres. Located at 24394 Shady Rd. Visit warco1.com Sale Conducted by Wilkinson Auction Co. Muscoda, WI.

** Loyal, WI.

10:30 AM. Large Holstein Herd Complete Dispersal. 215 Holstein Parlor Cows. Located at W1461 State Hwy 98. Sale Conducted by Oberholtzer Dairy Cattle & Auction Co. Owen, WI.

** Online

Ending Feb. 20. Steel Seats, Tools, Lanterns, Oil Cans, Chain Saw, Mirrors & More. Visit www.auctionsbyobrien.com. Sale Conducted by O'Brien Auctioneers, LLC. Fond du Lac, WI.

Online

Ending Feb. 20. Large 6 Bedroom Home w/2 Garages Located at N176 Kamke Rd. Appleton, WI. Visit www,hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Prairie Farm, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 21

** Browntown, WI.

11:00 AM. 83 High Grade Dairy Cows, Farm Equip., Wagons, Sheds & More for Joe & Beth Zimmerman. Located at N939 Co. M. Visit www.bm-auctions.com. Sale Conducted by B&M Auctions of WI, LLC, Browntown, WI.

** Richland Center, WI.

11:30 AM. 137 Head of Holstein Dairy Cattle. Located at Richland Cattle Center Arena. Visit www.stadeauction.com for Updates. Sale Conducted by Richland Cattle Center, LLC, Richland Center, WI.

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 22

** Weyauwega, WI.

10:45 AM. Tractor, Skidsteer, Semi Trucks, Trailers, Tools & More. Located at E4355 Eastgate Dr. Sale Conducted by Miller 'N Co. Newton, WI.

** Kaukauna, WI.

12:00 Noon. 70 High Quality Holsteins Selling for Cow Palace North. Located at N2454 Hwy 55. Sale Conducted by Ron Roskopf, Hartford, WI.

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 23

** Dane, WI.

11:00 AM. Tractors, Farm Equipment, Feed & More for Mark & Mary Pertzborn. Located at 6649 Pertzborn Rd. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale Conducted by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

** Coleman, WI.

11:00 AM. 110 Holstein Cow & Heifers, 2 Full Lines of Farm Machinery & More. Located at 11232 Ledge Ln. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 24

** Lomira, WI.

8:00 AM Special Sheep, Goat and Feeder Cattle Auction to be held at Equity Coop Livestock. Sale conducted by Equity Cooperative Livestock, Lomira, WI.

** Savanna, IL.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combine, Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, 4-Wheelers & More for Stone Machinery. Located at 12433 Zion Rd. Visit www.calhounauction.com. Sale Conducted by Jim Calhoun, Auctioneer, Mt. Carroll, IL.

** Hartland, WI.

10:00 AM. Collectible Tractors, Farm Machinery, 1924 Ford Model T, Collectible Farm, Tools, Recreational & More for Leroy Tobolt Estate. Located at N79W32585 Peterson Rd. Visit www.stadeauction.com. Sale by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

** Union Grove, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractor, Machinery, Lawn/Garden, Shop/Tools, Feed & More for the 27th Annual Waterford FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. Located at 19805 Durand Ave. Visit waterfordffaalumni.org. Sale by Hagemann Auction Service, Burlington, WI.

Beloit, WI.

11:00 AM. 101+/- Acres of Farmland Located at 2144 & 2220 W. Creedy Rd. Sale Held at 2711 S. Afton Rd. Visit www.badgerstateauction.com. Sale Conducted by Badger State Auction & Real Estate, LLC, Milton, WI.

SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 25

** Union, IL.

11:00 AM. Tractor, Combine, Farm Equip., Grain Truck, Collectibles, Semi-Tractor & More for Larry & Mary Frohling. Located at 8305 Leech Rd. Visit gordonstadeauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Gordon Stade Auctions, Huntley, IL.

** Lena, WI.

11:00 AM. Over 500 Toys at Yoap's Auction Gallery, 6234 Duame Rd. Visit www.yoapandyoap.com. Sale Conducted by Yoap & Yoap Auction & Real Estate, Peshtigo, WI.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 26

** Online

Ending Feb. 26. Trucks, Tractors, Chopper & Equipment. Located at N4910 Matson Black River Falls, WI. visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 27

** Alma Center, WI.

9:30 AM. Tractors, Combine, Vehicles, Trailers, Farm Machinery & More for Bill Laufenberg. Located at N8409 Meek Rd. Visit www.NorthernInvestment.Com. Sale Conducted by Northern Investment Co, Mondovi, WI.

** Greenleaf, WI.

12:00 Noon, Farm Equipment Retirement Auction for Mark Lemke. Located at 6899 Holly Mor Rd., Visit www.machinerypete.com. Sale Conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC, Newton, WI.

** Online

Ending Feb. 27. 6:00 PM. Vehicles, Trailers, Skid Steer, Tractors, Farm Equip., Industrial & More for Smith Auctions Online Equip. Auctions. Located at 2231 US Hwy 12, Baldwin, WI. Visit www.smith-auctions.com. Sale by Smith Auctions, Baldwin, WI.

** Online

Ending Feb. 27. Tractors & Machinery for Litwiller Farm Retirement. Located at 492 15th Ave. Almena, WI. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, WI.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 28

** Waunakee, WI.

9:30 AM. Tractors, Skidsteers, Combine, Farm Machinery, Trailers, Shop & More for Kick A Boo Farms Ivan & Stan Hellandbrand Owners. Located at 7456 Kickaboo Rd. Visit www.gavinbros.com. Sale by Gavin Bros Auctioneers, Reedsburg & Baraboo, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 01

** Columbus, WI.

10:00 AM. Quality Items from Local Contractors, Farmers & Municipalities Consignment Auction. Located at at Bly Auction Center, W1189 Cty Rd. K. Visit www.wisconsintractor.com. Sale Conducted by WI Tractor, Berlin, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 03

** Lena, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, ATV's, Guns, Coins & More For the Estate of John Konkel, JR. Located at 5008 Stiles Rd. East. Visit bahrkeauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Bahrke Auction & Real Estate, Inc. Gillett, WI.

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 06

** Menasha, WI.

11:00 AM. Wittmann/Mader Retirement and Reduction Farm Equipment Auction. Sale Conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Newton, WI.

FRIDAY, MARCH 09

** Withee, WI.

10:00 AM. Tractors, Combines, Farm Equip, Harvesting, Tillage, Spraying & More for This Machinery Consignment Auction Located at N13438 State Hwy 73. Visit www.premierlivestockandauctions.com. Sale by Premier Livestock & Auctions, Withee, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 10

** Cecil WI.

10:00AM eight parcels of Real Estate for Muth Farms. Also, farm machinery. Located at N6620 Muth Lane. Sale conducted by Nolan Sales LLC Marion WI

** 15th Annual State Line Auction.

Now Accepting Items for Annual Spring Sale. To Be Held at A.A. Anderson Inc. Machinery Lot Call A, A, Anderson at 815-943-5454 or Bill Stade Auction Co. at 262-736-4141, Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co. Sharon, WI.

Berlin, WI.

Cabin Fever Reliever. Guns, Sporting Goods, Rec. Vehicles, Only Quality Consignments. Located Inside at R&M Motors, N359 St. Rd 49. Visit www.wisconsintractor.com or Donnie at 920-948-6290 or Pat at 920-229-6023. Sale by WI Tractor, Berlin, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 13

** Seymour, WI.

11:30 AM. Tractors, Skidsteer, Forage Chopper, Discbine, Tandem Axle Gears, Corn Planter & More for VanDeHei Farm. Located at W3480 Tubbs Rd. Sale Conducted Jointly By Forest Junction Consignment Auction & Wiklinson Auction Co.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 14

Online

Ending March 22, 6:00 PM. Retirement Farm Auction: Well Maintained Farm Equip. For Three M Farms. Located at N1159 Cranberry Rd. Adell, WI. Visit luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale Conducted by Luedke Auctions & Appraisals, Plymouth, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 15

** Collins, WI.

11:00 AM. 2018 "Collins Combo" on the Blacktop. Located at the Rockland Town Hall. Sale Conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 17

Denmark, WI.

9:00 AM. Denmark Lions Consignment Auction. Looking for Consignments of Good, Used Industrial & Farm Equip. Located 3 Mi. South of Denmark off Cty Rd R. Sale Conducted by Bochek Sales, Sturgeon Bay, WI.

** Clinton, WI.

10:00 AM. Ag Related Consignments Wanted for the Annual Clinton FFA Alumni Auction. Located at 105 Scot Drive. Visit www.billperkinsauction.com. Sale Conducted by Bill Perkins Auction & Realty, Avalon, WI.

SUNDAY, MARCH 18

Lebanon, WI.

9:30 AM. Accepting Consignments of Farm Machinery/Equip, Hay, Lawn/Garden, Tools, Firearms, Sporting Goods, Boats & More from March 10 -17. Located at the Lebanon Sportsman’s Club. Sale Conducted by Bill Stade Auction Co., Sharon, WI.

TUESDAY, MARCH 20

** Online

Ending March 20. Sell Your Farm Machinery & Heavy Equipment. Multiple Locations. Visit www.hyauctions.com. Sale Conducted by Hansen & Young, Inc. Prairie Farm, Wi.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 21

Online

Ending March 21. Tractors, Tillage, Planting, Hay/Forage & More. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Unified Jones, Watertown, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 22

** A Special Farm Equipment Auction & Event.

Watch for Updates. Sale Conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC. Newton, WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 24

Fond du Lac, WI.

9:00 AM. Accepting Consignments of Farm Machinery, Trucks, Trailers, Lawn/Garden, Shop Equip., Collectibles & More. Located at W5659 CTH Y. Visit www.auctionsp.com. Sale Conducted by Auction Specialists, Lomira, WI.

** Merrill, WI.

11:00 AM. 341.76 Acres of Land, Machinery & More for Terry Gaeu. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 28

Online

Ending April 10. Wanted: Quality, Gently Used Consignments for This Consignment Auction. Located at 1134 W. Main St., Waupun, WI. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale Conducted by Unified Jones Auctions & Realty, LLC, Waupun, WI.

THURSDAY, MARCH 29

** Newton, WI.

11:00 AM. Leslie Gannigan & Others, A Super Hay Line-up and More. Sale Conducted by Miller 'N Co. Auctions & Appraisals, LLC, Newton WI.

SATURDAY, MARCH 31

** South Wayne, WI.

9:00 AM. Consignments Wanted: Farm/Construction, Recreational, Trucks, Trailers & More for Black Hawk FFA Alumni Consignment Auction. Located at 2445 E. St Hwy 11. Visit www.powersauction.com. Sale by Powers Auction Service, S. Wayne, WI.

THURSDAY, APRIL 05

Davenport, IA.

9:00 AM. 400 Tractors, 400 Signs & Farm Relics for Gone Farmin' Spring Classic. Located at Mississippi Valley Fair Center. Visit mecum.com. Sale Conducted by Mecum Auctions. Walworth, WI.

FRIDAY, APRIL 06

** Reedsville, WI.

10:30 AM. Equity Livestock Reedsville Machinery Consignment Sale. Call Consignments in by March 16 for Advertising. Sale Conducted by Equity Livestock, Reedsville, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 07

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

** Tigerton, WI.

12:00 Noon. 33.7 Acre Farm w/Frontage on Little Wolf River for Goldie Moen-Opperman. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

** Hazelhurst, IL.

Consignments Wanted for the Hazelhurst Annual Spring Consignment Auction Located at Mrs. Sherwood Shank Family Farm. Sale Conducted by Public Auction Service Inc., Polo, IL.

Plymouth, WI.

Wanted: Farm/Construction, Lawn/Garden, Recreational, Tools, Collectibles & More for 19th Annual Spring Consignment Auction, Held at Luedke Farms. Visit www.luedkeauctionsandappraisals.com. Sale by Luedke Auctions & Appraisals, Plymouth, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 14

** Mayville, WI.

1:00 PM. 3 BR Home w/1 Car Attached Garage on 1.49 Acres for Bryanne Gonzalez. Visit www.nolansales.com. Sale Conducted by Nolan Sales LLC, Marion, WI.

SATURDAY, APRIL 28

Hampshire, IL.

9:30 AM. 26 Gas Engines, Also, Norgard Log Splitter from the Collection of Dean Warrington. Located at 128 East St. Visit www.hilpipre.com. Sale Conducted by Hilpipre Auction Co. Waterloo, IA.

Watertown, WI.

10:00 AM. Wanted Pullers & Consignors - Vintage & Antique Tractors Only for 1st Annual Antique Tractor Pull & Auction. Located at Badgerland Park, N1086 Cty Rd L. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale By Unified Jones, Watertown, WI.

Watertown, WI.

April 28, Tractor Pull Starts at 10:00, Auction to Follow. April 29, 10:00 AM. Spring Lawn/Garden Auction. Both Located at N1086 Cty Rd L. Visit www.jonesauctionservice.com. Sale By Unified Jones Auction & Realty, LLC, Watertown, WI.

SATURDAY, MAY 05

Union Grove, WI.

12:00 Noon. Hay Auction Located at The DeLong Company Inc, Hwy. 45 North of Union Grove, 1313 S Colony Ave. Visit www.auctionzip.com. ID 9051. Sale Conducted by Bob Hagemann Auction & Realty Service, LLC, Burlington, WI.

