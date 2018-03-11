In honor of the kitschy national holiday Pi Day and Albert's 139th birthday, it's time serve up some pie. (Photo: Gannett file photo)

One year my son asked me to bake a pie so he could take it to math class. A little slow on the uptake, I asked if they were working on fractions.

"It's March 14, mom! Don't you know what day it is?" he replied, rolling his eyes. "Third month, fourteenth day. Pi Day, as in 3.14."

For those born after 1988, Pi Day has become an annual celebration of the mathematical constant pi (π), founded by physicist Larry Shaw. The day also happens to be Albert Einstein's birthday.

So, in honor of the kitschy national holiday and Albert's 139th birthday, it's time serve up some pie.

Apple Crumb Pie (Photo: Mark Vergari/The Journal)

Apple Crumb Pie

1 1/2 cup sifted flour

1/2 cup sugar

dash of salt

1 cup soft butter

5 cups thinly sliced apples

2 T. quick cooking tapioca

1/2 cup sugar

3/4 t. cinnamon

1/4 t. nutmeg

Combine flour, 1/2 c. sugar, salt and butter, mixing well with pastry blender until crumbs are formed. Measure out 3/4 c. of the crumbs and set aside. Press remaining crumbs into a 9" pie pan. Mix apples, tapioca, 1/2 c. sugar and spices. Arrange in crumb shell. Bake in oven at 425 degrees for 20 minutes. Then sprinkle with 3/4 c. of crumbs. Bake 20-25 minutes longer or until golden brown. Serve warm or cool with cream.

French Silk Chocolate Pie (Photo: Submitted)

French Silk Chocolate Pie

1 cup butter

1 1/2 cups sugar

4 oz. (4 squares) unsweetened chocolate, melted and cooled

1 t. vanilla

4 eggs

1 baked 9" pie shell or use graham cracker crust

whipped cream

Beat the butter and sugar until well blended. Mixture should be smooth and fluffy. Blend in chocolate and vanilla. Using an electric mixer at medium speed, beat in eggs, one at a time, taking 5 minutes to incorporate each. Turn mixture into pie shell and chill several hours. Garnish with whipped cream before serving.

Peaches and Cream Pie (Photo: Submitted)

Peaches and Cream Custard Pie

6 fresh peaches

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup flour

1/4 t. cinnamon

1 cup sour cream

2/3 cup heavy cream

2 T. sugar

1/2 tn cinnamon

unbaked 9" pie shell

Peel, pit and slice peaches. Arrange slices in pie shell. Combine sugar, flour and cinnamon. Mix in sour cream and cream. Pour over peaches. Combine remaining sugar and cinnamon and sprinkle over top of pie. Bake at 450 degrees for 10 minutes. Reduce heat to 350 degrees and bake for 30 minutes or until set.

Fudge Sundae Pie

1/4 cup corn syrup

2 T. brown sugar, firmly packed

3 T. butter

2 1/2 cup Rice Krispies

1/4 cup peanut butter

1/2 cup fudge sauce

3 T. corn syrup

1 quart vanilla ice cream

Combine 1/4 c. corn syrup, brown sugar and butter in a medium size sauce pan. Cook over low heat, stirring occasionally until mixture begins to boil. Remove from heat. Add Rice Krispies and stir until well coated. Press evenly into a 9" pie pan to form crust. Stir together peanut butter, fudge sauce and 3 T. corn syrup. Spread one-half of peanut butter mixture over crust. Freeze until firm. Allow ice cream to soften slightly. Spoon into frozen crust. Freeze until firm. Let stand at room temperature about 10 minutes before cutting. Top with remaining sauce.

