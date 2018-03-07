New members of the World Dairy Expo Board of Directors include, from left, Jason Danhof, Purebred Breeders of WDE; Kevin Jorgensen, Select Sires, Inc.; Boyd Schaufelberger, Holstein Association, USA, Inc.; and Dan Belk, Foremost Farms USA. (Photo: World Dairy Expo)

MADISON - The World Dairy Expo Board of Directors, Commercial Exhibitor Committee and Dairy Cattle Exhibitor Committee conducted annual meetings on March 5 and 6 at the Alliant Energy Center, Madison.

These groups of business professionals, dairy producers and Expo exhibitors set new initiatives for the 2018 World Dairy Expo, October 2 through 6, in addition to welcoming new members during their respective meetings.

During its March 5 meeting, the Commercial Exhibitor Committee re-elected Dean Hermsdorf, ABS Global, and Jane Griswold, Hoard’s Dairyman, Committee Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively. The committee also welcomed new member, Doug Harland, Dairyland Laboratories. Harland and five re-elected committee members will serve three-year terms on the committee.

Seven dairy cattle exhibitors began terms on the Dairy Cattle Exhibitor Committee as well on Monday. The new At-Large Breed Representatives include: Gene Hall, Jr., Ayrshire; Deb Lakey, Guernsey; Justin Burdette, Holstein; Dean Dohle, Jersey; and Lynn Harbaugh, Red & White. Two national breed associations also have new representation on the committee, with Boyd Schaufelberger representing Holstein and Jason James serving on behalf of Milking Shorthorn. During the meeting, Tom Morris, Industry Representative, and Bryan Voegeli, National Brown Swiss Representative, were re-elected as Committee Chair and Vice-Chair, respectively.

The World Dairy Expo Board of Directors added the following new members to its ranks during the Tuesday morning meeting: Jason Danhof, Purebred Breeders of WDE; Dan Belk, Foremost Farms USA; Kevin Jorgensen, Select Sires, Inc.; and Boyd Schaufelberger, Holstein Association, USA, Inc. These four individuals and the remainder of the WDE Board of Directors also discussed World Dairy Expo’s strategic initiatives to assure the annual event remains the place where the global dairy industry meets.

Serving as the meeting place of the global dairy industry, World Dairy Expo brings together the latest in dairy innovation and the best cattle in North America. Crowds of nearly 70,000 people, from 100 countries, will return to Madison, Wisconsin for the 52nd annual event, October 2-6, 2018, when the world’s largest dairy-focused trade show, dairy and forage seminars, a world-class dairy cattle show and more will be on display. Visit worlddairyexpo.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Snapchat or YouTube for more information.

