Wisconsin growers produce potatoes for baking, mashing, roasting, chipping, microwaving, steaming, slow cooking, grilling, frying and even blanching. (Photo: Bryce Richter/U of Wisconsin-Mad)

Although it’s known as “America’s Dairyland,” many people don’t realize the state of Wisconsin is also among the nation’s leaders in the production of potatoes and vegetables.

In terms of potato production, Wisconsin consistently ranks third in the country behind Idaho and Washington. Wisconsin growers produce potatoes for baking, mashing, roasting, chipping, microwaving, steaming, slow cooking, grilling, frying and even blanching.

Southwest pork tenderloin rests on a bed of diced potato hash. (Photo: Rick Wood/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Potato Hash

Diced potatoes, onion and bell peppers combine in this side dish.

1 lb. red-skinned potatoes, cut into ½-inch cubes (do not peel)

1 T. olive oil

1 sm. yellow onion, diced

3 cloves garlic, minced

8 oz. button mushrooms, sliced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 yellow pepper, diced

1 t. kosher salt

1 t. dried oregano

Freshly ground pepper to taste

Chopped chives for garnish

Place potatoes in a large nonstick skillet. Cover with water, bring to a boil and cook until potatoes are tender, about 8 minutes. Drain and set potatoes aside. Dry the skillet with a paper towel. Add oil and heat over medium-high heat. When oil is hot, add onion, garlic and mushrooms. Cook until onions are translucent and mushrooms have cooked down. Add bell peppers and cook until softened. Stir in reserved potatoes, salt, oregano and pepper. Cook 5 minutes, or until heated through. Garnish with chopped chives. Makes 4 servings.

Wisconsin russet potatoes neatly replace Idaho potatoes in this recipe that also features another state favorite - colby cheese. (Photo: Jennifer Rude Klett)

Colby Idahos

Buy a large foil pan to cook these on the grill for a quick cleanup. Double the recipe to feed a crowd; they stay warm for a long time on a buffet table. Wisconsin-grown potatoes can be used to thoroughly “Badgerize” this side dish.

8 med. Russet potatoes, some or all peeled, scrubbed if leaving on peels

2 T. diced Vidalia onion, or to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

2 T. butter

Milk or cream (about 2 c.)

4 oz. Colby cheese, grated

6 sprigs fresh parsley, chopped

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Scrub or peel potatoes; slice thinly and place in an 11-by 7-inch baking dish. Add onion; generously sprinkle with salt and pepper. Dot butter on potatoes, and add enough milk or cream to halfway cover them. Cover pan with foil; poke holes in foil with a knife. Bake in preheated oven 1 hour. Remove from oven and sprinkle cheese and parsley over top. Return to oven, uncovered, for 5 to 10 minutes. Makes 4 to 6 servings

Note: If grilling over medium heat, use a large, disposable foil baking pan. Increase milk or cream to the tops of the potatoes. Firmly cover with foil but still poke holes in foil to vent steam.

Slow cooker to the rescue for this dinner side dish. (Photo: Bronton Gospodarek/for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel)

Slow cooker scalloped potatoes

This recipe is from Food Network.

1 T. butter, room temperature

1 c. heavy whipping cream

¾ c. chicken broth

4 T. flour

1 T. lightly chopped fresh thyme leaves

2 ½ lbs. russet potatoes (about 5), peeled and sliced about 1/8 inch thick

6 oz. grated Gruyere cheese

Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper to taste

Rub the insert of a 6-quart slow cooker very lightly with the butter over bottom and 2 inches up side. In a 2-cup measuring cup, whisk together cream, broth, flour and thyme.

Arrange one-third of the sliced potatoes in an even and slightly overlapping layer on bottom of slow cooker. Sprinkle one-third of the Gruyere over potatoes and add ¾ t. salt and an even grating of black pepper. Drizzle one-third of the cream mixture evenly over the layer. Repeat with two more layers of potatoes, Gruyere, salt, pepper and cream mixture. Press potatoes down firmly. Cover slow cooker and cook on high until potatoes are tender and liquid has thickened, 4 ½ to 5 hours. Remove lid and let potatoes rest 15 minutes. (The sauce may seem thin at first, but it will thicken as it sits.) Makes 8 servings.

Bake-Fried Potatoes offer the best of both worlds. (Photo: Laurie Skrivan/TNS)

Bake-Fried Potatoes

This recipe is from “Healthy Latin Cooking” by Steven Raichlen

2 lg or 4 med. Baking potatoes, peeled and cut lengthwise into ¼-inch-thick planks

2 T. extra-virgin olive oil

1 clove garlic, minced

½ t. salt

½ t. ground black pepper

½ t. paprika

¼ t. ground cumin

Preheat oven to 450 degrees. Place potatoes in a medium bowl and cover with cold water. Let soak 10 minutes. Dain well and blot dry with paper towels. In a nonstick roasting pan, toss together the potatoes in oil, garlic, salt, pepper, paprika and cumin. Bake in preheated oven25 minutes, turning occasionally, or until golden brown. Serves 4.

Breakfast Casserole

Recipe from Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

1 lb ground pork sausage

1 onion chopped

1 can Cream of Mushroom soup

1 soup can of milk

1 4.5 oz. can mushrooms, drained

1/2 pkg. dry onion soup mix

12 eggs

2 lbs. package tater tots

16 oz. Cheddar cheese shredded

Brown sausage and onion. Crumble and drain. Mix soup, milk, mushrooms and onion soup mix. Stir in sausage and add beaten eggs. Pour into a greased 9x13 pan. Cover mixture with tater tots. Bake at 350 degrees for 45-60 minutes. Make sure mixture is firmly set. Cover with cheese and bake an additional 15 minutes.

Creamy deviled egg potato salad (Photo: Matthew Mead/AP)

Deviled Egg Potato Salad

Recipe from Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association

1 lb. Wisconsin russet potatoes

5 eggs, hard-boiled

3/4 c. mayonnaise

1/2 c. plain Greek yogurt

3 T. yellow mustard

2 T. white vinegar

salt & pepper

Paprika for garnish

Place the potatoes in a large pot and add enough water to cover them by about an inch. Allow the potatoes to boil for 10 to 15 minutes. When the potatoes are just tender and easily pierced with a fork, remove the pot from the heat and drain them well. Allow the boiled potatoes to cool slightly so they can be easily handled. Peel the potatoes, cube them into 1-inch bite-sized pieces, and place into a large mixing bowl. (Tip: Do not allow the potatoes to chill completely before peeling and cubing; they absorb the flavors of the salad best when they are mixed with the other ingredients while still warm.)

Peel the hard-boiled eggs and slice them in half. Place the yolks into a medium-sized mixing bowl and set aside. Roughly chop the egg whites and add them to the bowl with the potatoes. Mash the egg yolks. Add the yogurt, mayo, mustard and vinegar to the mashed egg yolks and whisk with a fork until smooth and creamy. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Add the egg yolk mixture to the bowl of potatoes and chopped egg whites and gently stir to combine. Garnish with a sprinkle of paprika.

