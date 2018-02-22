Jim Schuh was presented with an Excellence in Journalism and Outstanding Community Service Award from the Wisconsin Potato and Vegetable Growers Association. (Photo: Joe Kertzman)

For his rebuke of the Healthy Living “Your Fries May Be Deadly” article, as well as his overall support of the statewide ag industry, the Wisconsin Potato & Vegetable Growers Association (WPVGA) awarded Jim Schuh an Excellence in Journalism and Outstanding Community Service Award.

Tamas Houlihan, Executive Director of the WPVGA, arranged for a Spudmobile visit to Schuh’s home in Plover and presented Jim with the award on January 5.

WPVGA Executive Director Tamas Houlihan (left) arranged for a Spudmobile visit to the home of Jim Schuh (holding plaque) and presented him with an Excellence in Journalism and Outstanding Community Service Award. (Photo: Joe Kertzman)

Schuh held vested interest in the Portage County Gazette and wrote many columns over the years, including informative pieces in support of Central Wisconsin potato and vegetable growers.

Schuh is a member of the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum Hall of Fame, inducted for a 30-plus year as a radio and television announcer and general manager in Milwaukee, Stevens Point, Eau Claire and Neenah-Oshkosh, and eventually as president and managing partner of WIZD-FM radio in Plover.

He was also a lecturer in the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Communications Department.

Most recently, Schuh employed his writing skills to take issue with a misinformed article blaming French fries for deaths of consumers and saying that people who ate fried potatoes twice a week were more likely to have unhealthy lifestyles.

Originally published by and reprinted with permission of Joe Kertzman, managing editor of Badger Common'Tater

