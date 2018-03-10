Southern Kettle Moraine Horse Trail Association Jr Member, Bailey LeRoy puts a shine back on her saddle during the first annual saddle cleaning party on March 4. (Photo: Tara LeRoy)

DOUSMAN - In response to information club members shared in a recent club survey, Southern Kettle Moraine Horse Trail Association (SKMHTA) held its first annual spring saddle cleaning party on March 4 in Dousman.

The event was hosted by club Trail Coordinator, Bob Michaels in his “Hammered Horse Products” shop and was held in conjunction with the club’s monthly meeting. Newly elected board members including new club President – Tara LeRoy of Palmyra; Treasurer – Amy Muth of Eagle; Trail Coordinator - Bob Michaels of Dousman; and Member-at-Large – Sue Press of Eagle were in attendance with nearly 40 other club members.

Craig Wiegand, Owner of Twisted Fork Saddle Shop in Eagle, WI was special guest at SKMHTAs Saddle Cleaning Party (Photo: Tara LeRoy)

Craig Wiegand, of Twisted Fork Saddle Shop, shared some saddle care tips, provided all necessary soaps and oils, and answered questions while the group learned valuable tips about leather care and maintenance while washing away the winter grime from their own saddles and gear.

The club’s next scheduled event is their annual Spring Campground Cleanup at Horseriders Campground in Palmyra on Saturday, April 28. Campground cleanup is scheduled from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. Hot ham and rolls will be served at lunch for those that preregister (RSVP online at www.skmhta.com ).

Southern Kettle Moraine Horse Trail Association (SKMHTA) Member, Gail Seasor cleans her saddle at SMKHTAs saddle cleaning party. (Photo: Tara LeRoy)

For more information or questions on this event, please contact SKMHTA President, Tara LeRoy at 262-495-8742 or via email at SKMHTAnews@gmail.com

For more information or to become a member, visit www.skmhta.com, or www.facebook.com or contact Tara LeRoy – SKMHTA President, via phone 262-495-8742 or email at SKMHTAnews@gmail.com.

Read or Share this story: http://www.wisfarmer.com/story/life/2018/03/10/horse-trail-club-hosted-saddle-cleaning-party/413292002/