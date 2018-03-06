The Trees For Tomorrow Natural Resources Careers Workshop will introduce students to foresters, fisheries and wildlife biologists, water resource specialists, conservation wardens, recreation land managers, and other natural resources professionals. (Photo: Submitted)

EAGLE RIVER – Trees For Tomorrow, an accredited natural resources specialty school in Eagle River, is accepting applications from high school students interested in attending a week-long Natural Resources Careers Workshop this summer.

The 2018 workshop, set for June 17 - 22, at the Trees For Tomorrow’s campus, will introduce students to foresters, fisheries and wildlife biologists, water resource specialists, conservation wardens, recreation land managers, and other natural resources professionals.



This workshop is a cooperative effort between Trees For Tomorrow, natural resource agencies, and corporate sponsorship from Weyerhaeuser, Domtar, Cellcom, and the Wisconsin County Forests Association.

Scholarship donations from these partners make it possible for us to offer this program for only $200/student, and includes five days of valuable instruction, lodging and 15 homemade meals. Financial assistance may be available for students whose family has a demonstrated need.

Participation is limited to 30, and students must complete the application materials and be recommended for the program by a teacher or school counselor to be accepted.

Applications are due to Trees For Tomorrow by April 14.



Sophomores, juniors and graduating seniors are eligible to attend.



Information and application materials are available under the Programs tab at TreesForTomorrow.com or by calling Vern Gentele at 715-479-6456.

