NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

March

Madison Reads Leopold, 9:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., March 3, Arboretum Visitor Center, 1207 Seminole Highway.

Spring Graziers Conference; 8:30 a.m., March 3, West Denmark Hall, Luck 2492 170th St., Polk County. Advance registration, $20, due Feb. 27. Late registration - $30. For more info or to register, contact UW-Extension Ag Agent, Kevin Schoessow, at Spooner 715-635-3506, or NW Graziers Members Lynn Johnson 715-268-8778, Randy Gilbertson 715-520-2112, or Otto Wiegand 715-416-0513.

Agricultural Showcase; 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., March 3, Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds Recreation Building.

4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl and Skillathon; 9:30 a.m., March 3, UW-Madison Animal Sciences Building. Registration at 9 a.m. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y9xgcmsw

Wisconsin Jersey Breeders and Junior Jersey Breeders Association annual meetings; 10 a.m., March 3, Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Meal reservations due on or before Feb. 9. For more info or for reservations, contact Joyce Owens, Sec./Treas., 412 350th Ave., Frederic, WI, 54837, or call 715-653-2637 or email owens.joyce@gmail.com.

Pesticide Applicator Training; 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., March 7, Dodge County Administration Building Auditorium. Fee - $45. Registration and feed payment must be done in person at least seven days prior to training date or a $10 late fee applies. For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, or visit the website at dodge.uwex.edu/.

Yahara Pride Farms, annual conference; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., March 7, Comfort Inn and Suites, 5025 Highway V, DeForest. DATCP producer-led event. Register by March 1 at yaharapridefarms.org/.

10th Annual Arlington Sheep Day; March 10, public events facility UW-Madison Arlington Research Station , Arlington. Visit www.wisbc.com or wisbc@centurytel.net for more info.

Hands-on pruning workshop; 9 a.m. - noon, March 10, Wanaki Golf Course, N50 W20830 Lisbon Rd., Menomonee Falls. Registration required. Cost $45 for general public, $25 for UW-Extension master gardener volunteers. For more information, see waukeshacounty.gov/UWEX/HORT/EP/.

New Holstein FFA Alumni Farm Toy and Craft Show; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., March 11, New Holstein High School, 1715 Plymouth St., New Holstein. $3 per person, children 8 and under free. For more information contact John Bertram at 920-795-4776.

West Central Coulee Graziers kickoff meeting; 1 - 3:30 p.m., March 14, Ettrick Town Hall, 22734 West Ave., Ettrick. For more information contact UW Extension offices in Jackson or Trempealeau Counties.

PDPW 2018 Business Conference; March 14-15, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. Conference details and registration information is available at www.pdpw.org or contact PDPW at 1-800-947-7379.

Fresh Market Growers workshop - food safety modernization; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., March 16, Jackson Electric Cooperative community room N6868 County Road F, Black River Falls. Cost $10. Registration appreciated. For more information contact the Jackson County UW-Extension 715-284-4257.

Midwest School for Beginning Apple Growers; March 16-18 on the UW-Madison campus. Open to the public. Registration for the program costs $350. For more information, contact John Hendrickson at (608) 265-3704 or jhendric@wisc.edu, or visit tinyurl.com/y7loywqo.

WMSPA Tree Tapping; March 17, 990 7 1/2 Ave., Barron. Free event. For more information go to www.wismaple.org or contact Theresa Baroun at 920-680-9320

Wisconsin Dairy and Beef Well-being conference; March 20-21, Tundra Lodge Conference Center, 865 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay. Registration deadline - March 9, $20 late fee if after deadline. Cost - one day $50, $75 for both days. For more info visit fyi.uwex.edu/animalhusbandryconference/.

Hands-on pruning workshop; 9 a.m. - noon, March 23, UW-Waukesha, room C101 commons building, 1500 N. University Dr., Waukesha. Registration required. Cost $45 for general public, $25 for UW-Extension master gardener volunteers. For more information, see waukeshacounty.gov/UWEX/HORT/EP/.

Dodge County Community Trivia Night; 7 p.m., March 24, Dodgeland High School, Juneau. For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit the Dodge County UW-Extension website at dodge.uwex.edu/ or on Facebook.

Spring garden conference 2018; 9:30 a.m., March 24, Clark County Courthouse auditorium, 517 Court St., Neillsville. Free event hosted by Clark County Master Gardener volunteers.

Wisconsin Public Service farm show; March 27-29, EAA Grounds, Oshkosh. For more information visit accel.wisconsinpublicservice.com/business/show.aspx.

April

Master Gardener volunteer training; 6 - 9 p.m. each Tuesday April 3 through June 19, Spooner Agricultural Research Station. Orientation session from 9 a.m. - noon, March 17. Cost is $125 or $200 for two people. Registration deadline March 2. For more information and an application, visit northcountrymgv.org/training.html or contact Kevin Schoessow at 715-635-3506, toll free 800-528-1914, or by e-mail at kevin.schoessow@ces.uwex.edu.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau New Member Engagement Conference, April 5-6, 2018, Holiday Inn Convention Center, Stevens Point. Registration information, hotel accommodations and a preview of the sessions are available at wfbf.com/programsevents/event-registration.

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

Weed workshop: Identifying Invasive Plants and Restoring with Natives; 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., April 14, Belmont Community Building, 222 S. Mound Ave., Belmont. RSVP by April 9 to Jeff Jackson at Jeff.Jackson@SWBadger.org.

Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest; April 28-29, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend. For more info visit www.wisconsinalpacafiberfest.com/.

May

Cattle Drive 5K and 10K; May 20. Registration $20, same-day registration $25. To register visit http://www.beeftips.com/nutrition.

June

Wisconsin FFA Convention; June 11-14, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. For more info visit http://www.wisconsinffa.org/.

Interstate Livestock Show; June 22-23, St. Croix Falls. Show camp and dinner on Friday, 3 - 8 pm. Breeding sheep/market lamb shows on Saturday. Contact: Debbie Petzel at dspetzel@gmail.com 612-578-1528.

July

Trees for Tomorrow Forest Fest; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., July 28, Eagle River. For more information or to register visit www.treesfortomorrow.com or contact Robin Ginner at 715-479-6456 or rginner@treesfortomorrow.com

August

Dodge County Antique Power Show; Aug. 3-5, County B, west of Burnett. Cost $7 for those over the age of 12. Camping cost is $20.





