Calendar of events (Photo: File)

NOTE: Many of the meetings and events listed in the Calendar require preregistration and/or fees. When possible, a contact telephone number or email address is provided for more information. In many cases, your local UW Extension office can provide additional information about these events.

February

Produce Safety Alliance grower training course; 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Feb. 26, UW-Fond du Lac campus, 400 University Ave, University Center rooms 113/114. Registration deadline, Feb. 19. Fee $60. For more info visit the calendar at fonddulac.uwex.edu/ or dodge.uwex.edu/agriculture-calendar/.

Brown County Taste of Wisconsin; 5:30-8 p.m., Feb. 27, Rock Garden, 1951 Bond Street, Green Bay. Tickets $15. Call 920-391-4610 for tickets or visit browncountyextension.org/ and click Taste of Wisconsin logo.

Trempealeau County pesticide applicator certification course; 10 a.m. - noon, Feb. 27, Trempealeau County UW Extension/Court House 36245 Main St., Whitehall Fee $30. Reservations required. Contact the Jackson County UW-Extension with questions or reservations (715) 284-4257.

Manitowoc County private pesticide application training; 9:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., Feb. 27, Manitowoc County Office Complex, 4319 Expo Dr., Manitowoc. Class limited to first 35 people who register and pay $30 fee. For more information, contact the Manitowoc County UW-Extension office at 920-683-4175 or e-mail at scottgunderson@co.manitowoc.wi.us.

2018 Wisconsin Cover Crop Conference; 9 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Feb. 27, Holiday Inn, Steven's Point. Registration fee prior to Feb. 1 is $40, $55 per person after that. More information and registration is available online at fyi.uwex.edu/covercrop.

Raising Quality Dairy Steers, 5:30 p.m. meal followed by program at 6 p.m. Feb. 27, Chissy's Pub & Grill, Waldo.

March

Tile Drainage on Agricultural Lands workshop; 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m., March 1, Jefferson County Highway Department, 1425 South Wisconsin Dr., Jefferson. Cost is $25 on or before Feb. 23, $35 after Feb. 23. To register, contact Kim Buchholz at 920-674-7295 or kimb@jeffersoncountywi.gov.

UW-Extension cattle feeders workshops; 5:30 p.m. - 8:45 p.m., March 1, Jakes's Northwoods, Sparta. Please pre-register with the Monroe County Extension Office 608-269-8722 by Feb. 22 for planning purposes. There is no cost to attend the workshop.

Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance annual meeting; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., March 1, Bridges Conference Center, 201 Christensen Dr., Darlington. For more information visit lafayetteagstewardship.org. Register online by Feb. 22.

Fresh Market Growers workshop — crop planning; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., March 2, Jackson Electric Cooperative community room, N6868 County Rd F, Black River Falls. Cost $10. Registration appreciated. For more information contact the Jackson County UW-Extension 715-284-4257.

Nutrient management plan writing training; 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., March 1, 8, 13 at Wood County Courthouse. Twelve hour course covers three days and requalifying course covers first six hours on the first two days. To register; by phone 715-675-3331 then press 1 or online www.ntc.edu/ce/ag_sustainability.

Spring Graziers Conference; 8:30 a.m., March 3, West Denmark Hall, Luck 2492 170th St., Polk County. Advance registration, $20, due Feb. 27. Late registration - $30. For more info or to register, contact UW-Extension Ag Agent, Kevin Schoessow, at Spooner 715-635-3506, or NW Graziers Members Lynn Johnson 715-268-8778, Randy Gilbertson 715-520-2112, or Otto Wiegand 715-416-0513.

Agricultural Showcase; 8:30 a.m. - 3 p.m., March 3, Fond du Lac County Fairgrounds Recreation Building.

4-H Livestock Quiz Bowl and Skillathon; 9:30 a.m., March 3, UW-Madison Animal Sciences Building. Registration at 9 a.m. Visit https://tinyurl.com/y9xgcmsw

Wisconsin Jersey Breeders and Junior Jersey Breeders Association annual meetings; 10 a.m., March 3, Church of Christ, 825 Nelson Parkway, Viroqua. Registration starts at 9:30 a.m. Meal reservations due on or before Feb. 9. For more info or for reservations, contact Joyce Owens, Sec./Treas., 412 350th Ave., Frederic, WI, 54837, or call 715-653-2637 or email owens.joyce@gmail.com.

Pesticide Applicator Training; 9 a.m. - 3:30 p.m., March 7, Dodge County Administration Building Auditorium. Fee - $45. Registration and feed payment must be done in person at least seven days prior to training date or a $10 late fee applies. For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, or visit the website at dodge.uwex.edu/.

Yahara Pride Farms, annual conference; 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., March 7, Comfort Inn and Suites, 5025 Highway V, DeForest. DATCP producer-led event. Register by March 1 at yaharapridefarms.org/.

10th Annual Arlington Sheep Day; March 10, public events facility UW-Madison Arlington Research Station , Arlington. Visit www.wisbc.com or wisbc@centurytel.net for more info.

Hands-on pruning workshop; 9 a.m. - noon, March 10, Wanaki Golf Course, N50 W20830 Lisbon Rd., Menomonee Falls. Registration required. Cost $45 for general public, $25 for UW-Extension master gardener volunteers. For more information, see waukeshacounty.gov/UWEX/HORT/EP/.

New Holstein FFA Alumni Farm Toy and Craft Show; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., March 11, New Holstein High School, 1715 Plymouth St., New Holstein. $3 per person, children 8 and under free. For more information contact John Bertram at 920-795-4776.

PDPW 2018 Business Conference; March 14-15, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. Conference details and registration information is available at www.pdpw.org or contact PDPW at 1-800-947-7379.

Fresh Market Growers workshop - food safety modernization; 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m., March 16, Jackson Electric Cooperative community room N6868 County Road F, Black River Falls. Cost $10. Registration appreciated. For more information contact the Jackson County UW-Extension 715-284-4257.

Midwest School for Beginning Apple Growers; March 16-18 on the UW-Madison campus. Open to the public. Registration for the program costs $350. For more information, contact John Hendrickson at (608) 265-3704 or jhendric@wisc.edu, or visit tinyurl.com/y7loywqo.

WMSPA Tree Tapping; March 17, 990 7 1/2 Ave., Barron. Free event. For more information go to www.wismaple.org or contact Theresa Baroun at 920-680-9320

Wisconsin Dairy and Beef Well-being conference; March 20-21, Tundra Lodge Conference Center, 865 Lombardi Ave., Green Bay. Registration deadline - March 9, $20 late fee if after deadline. Cost - one day $50, $75 for both days. For more info visit fyi.uwex.edu/animalhusbandryconference/.

Hands-on pruning workshop; 9 a.m. - noon, March 23, UW-Waukesha, room C101 commons building, 1500 N. University Dr., Waukesha. Registration required. Cost $45 for general public, $25 for UW-Extension master gardener volunteers. For more information, see waukeshacounty.gov/UWEX/HORT/EP/.

Dodge County Community Trivia Night; 7 p.m., March 24, Dodgeland High School, Juneau. For more information, contact the Dodge County UW-Extension office at 920-386-3790, visit the Dodge County UW-Extension website at dodge.uwex.edu/ or on Facebook.

April

Master Gardener volunteer training; 6 - 9 p.m. each Tuesday April 3 through June 19, Spooner Agricultural Research Station. Orientation session from 9 a.m. - noon, March 17. Cost is $125 or $200 for two people. Registration deadline March 2. For more information and an application, visit northcountrymgv.org/training.html or contact Kevin Schoessow at 715-635-3506, toll free 800-528-1914, or by e-mail at kevin.schoessow@ces.uwex.edu.

Wisconsin Farm Bureau New Member Engagement Conference, April 5-6, 2018, Holiday Inn Convention Center, Stevens Point. Registration information, hotel accommodations and a preview of the sessions are available at wfbf.com/programsevents/event-registration.

Dairy Calf and Heifer Association 2018 conference, April 10-12, Milwaukee. Call (800) 729-7244 and ask for the DCHA room block to book your room. Or book online at calfandheifer.org under the “Conference” tab.

Weed workshop: Identifying Invasive Plants and Restoring with Natives; 8:30 a.m. - 12 p.m., April 14, Belmont Community Building, 222 S. Mound Ave., Belmont. RSVP by April 9 to Jeff Jackson at Jeff.Jackson@SWBadger.org.

Wisconsin Alpaca and Fiber Fest; April 28-29, Washington County Fair Park, West Bend. For more info visit www.wisconsinalpacafiberfest.com/.

May

Cattle Drive 5K and 10K; May 20. Registration $20, same-day registration $25. To register visit http://www.beeftips.com/nutrition.

June

Wisconsin FFA Convention; June 11-14, Alliant Energy Center, Madison. For more info visit http://www.wisconsinffa.org/.

Interstate Livestock Show; June 22-23, St. Croix Falls. Show camp and dinner on Friday, 3 - 8 pm. Breeding sheep/market lamb shows on Saturday. Contact: Debbie Petzel at dspetzel@gmail.com 612-578-1528.

July

Trees for Tomorrow Forest Fest; 9 a.m.-3 p.m., July 28, Eagle River. For more information or to register visit www.treesfortomorrow.com or contact Robin Ginner at 715-479-6456 or rginner@treesfortomorrow.com

August

Dodge County Antique Power Show; Aug. 3-5, County B, west of Burnett. Cost $7 for those over the age of 12. Camping cost is $20.





Read or Share this story: http://www.wisfarmer.com/story/life/2018/02/21/events-calendar-february-23-2018/346288002/