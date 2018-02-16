Don Lee Farms Organic Plant-Based Raw Burgers. The first organic plant-based raw burger made with sustainable organic ingredients. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES, CA. - Don Lee Farms, a family food company based in California, becomes the first to produce and nationally distribute Organic Plant-Based Raw Burgers.

The burger “bleeds” organic beet juice and sizzles on the grill from organic vegetable-based fats just like beef. The breakthrough raw burger, made with beans and seeds, is certified organic, vegan, non-GMO and gluten-free. The burger is free from artificial ingredients or preservatives.

“We have been a supplier of plant-based proteins for many years, and as the leading manufacturer of organic veggie burgers in the country, we are excited to introduce another plant-based burger,” said Donald Goodman, President, Don Lee Farms. “Our customers are looking for an alternative to a raw beef burger and we responded with a healthier approach — making a burger with organic plants. We challenge everyone to look at the ingredients found in other plant-based raw burgers currently being sold, you would be surprised.”

For decades, Don Lee Farms has manufactured a variety of vegetarian and plant-based foods served in restaurants and sold to national retail markets, including Costco Wholesale® and Whole Foods Markets®. They have been the industry leader in large-scale manufacturing of burgers since Donald launched the company with a single burger former in 1982. Today, they continue a second and third-generation family tradition of food innovation.

“It’s a burger made with plants, not with science,” said Danny Goodman, Product Development, Don Lee Farms. “As people choose to consume less meat, they expect a burger alternative to be made with simple, wholesome and recognizable ingredients. This is the burger for them. This product is another example of what our team develops by focusing on each ingredient’s purpose. Because we crafted this burger from organic and responsible sources, it’s truly the only sustainable replacement for a raw beef burger.”

The new Organic Plant-Based Raw Burgers will be available at your local club store and market. Fully cook to 165° on a grill or skillet and enjoy.



