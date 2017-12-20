Santa has a lot in common with farmers. Here are 10 reasons why Santa could have been a farmer. (Photo: Lee Navin/For the Register)

Santa has more in common with farmers than one may think. This was written nearly a decade ago, but still holds true today. Here are 10 reasons why Santa could have been a farmer.

He works all year just to give his stuff away. He's good with livestock. He knows how to get by with the same equipment season after season. He works outside even in bad weather. He's good with kids. His wife is an excellent cook. He could stand to lose a few pounds. He's used to getting in and out of tight spots. He covers a lot of ground in a hurry when the pressure is on. He takes care of the needs of the whole world!

