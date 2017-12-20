Santa has more in common with farmers than one may think. This was written nearly a decade ago, but still holds true today. Here are 10 reasons why Santa could have been a farmer.
- He works all year just to give his stuff away.
- He's good with livestock.
- He knows how to get by with the same equipment season after season.
- He works outside even in bad weather.
- He's good with kids.
- His wife is an excellent cook.
- He could stand to lose a few pounds.
- He's used to getting in and out of tight spots.
- He covers a lot of ground in a hurry when the pressure is on.
- He takes care of the needs of the whole world!
